Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 8:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

10 Covid patients die in one day at RMCH

Published : Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118

RAJSHAHI, May 24: Ten coronavirus patients died at the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) since Monday morning.
Deputy Director of RMCH Dr Saiful Ferdous said four of the patients died in ICU, three in Ward-16, two in Ward-22 and one in Ward-29. "Most of them are from Chapainawabganj," the doctor said.
Dr Ferdous said the number of infections in some parts of Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj increased at an alarming rate.
The hospital is struggling to accommodate the rising number of patients.
Currently, 168 Covid patients are being treated at RMCH.
Strict lockdown in Chapainawabganj
The district administration put northwestern Chapainawabganj under a strict seven-day lockdown after a surge in Covid-19 cases. The measure came after the district, which shares border with West Bengal, reported an alarming 55 percent positivity rate out of tested samples, Deputy Commissioner Monjurul Hafeez told the media Monday.     -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
10 Covid patients die in one day at RMCH
Police intercept locals to from a human chain demanding withdrawal
A group of students form a human chain in front of the National Press Club
23 cattle markets to be set up in Dhaka city
HC issues rule on waiver of Tk 48cr interest by Krishi Bank
Study shows dogs can detect Covid-positive arrivals
HC asks trial court to finish graft case against Khaleda in 6 months
Geoscientists hopeful of gas reserve in Faridpur-Rajbari area


Latest News
Removal of "except Israel" from passports exposed govt’s amoral position: BNP
Dipu Moni will tell on Wednesday when schools, colleges will reopen
200 people injured after two trains collide in Kuala Lumpur tunnel
Rain brings sigh of relief under Yass' impact after sweltering heat
Police raids Twitter India’s offices
Another accused confesses direct involvement in Shahinuddin murder
Veteran Mossad operative named Israeli spy agency's new chief
BNP has lost interest in elections, says Obaidul Quader
Students protest, demand re-opening of their institutions
Popular Islamic speaker Amir Hamza held
Most Read News
Tobacco free Bangladesh by 2040: How far are we?
Wuhan lab staff sought hospital care before virus outbreak disclosed: Report
Schoolboy electrocuted at Gafargaon
Delhi mission observes anniv
Russell congratulates archery team
UNGA president Volkan Bozkir arrives tomorrow
Nearly forgotten chapter of history
Black fungus in C-19 patients
Ronaldo 'still a Juve player,' insists Pirlo before crunch finale
Gopalganj hospital fails to treat diarrhoea patients properly
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft