23 cattle markets to be set up in Dhaka city

Two Dhaka city corporations have decided to set up 23 cattle markets ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, the second biggest religious festival of the Muslims.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has decided to set up 10 haats, including a permanent one in Gabtoli, while Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) will set up 13 haats, including a permanent one in Sarulia.

Both the city corporations have inviting tenders for the lease of the cattle markets.

DSCC's Public Relation Officer (PRO) Abu Naser said the number of cattle markets have been fixed at 13, considering the coronavirus pandemic. But, the number can be reduced, he added.

Under the DNCC, the markets will be set up in the open space of Uttara Sector-17 from Brindaban to BGMEA open space, Bhatara (Sayeednagar), open space adjacent to Kawla Shialdanga, both-side roads of Dumni Bazar adjacent to Purbachal Bridge under Ward No-43, Uttarkhan Moinertek Shahednagar Housing project open space, Badda Eastern Housing Block-E (open space of Section-3), Uttara sector-15 (West side of Bridge-1, open space up to Gol Chattar of West side bridge-2), Mirpur-Section-6 (open space of Eastern Housing) and playground of Tejgaon Polytechnic Institute.

Cattle markets under the DSCC will be set up at open space of Moitri Shangha playground adjoining Uttar Shajahanpur, open space of Hazaribagh Institute of Leather Technology, open space adjacent to Postogola crematorium, open space adjacent to Meradiya Bazar, Little Friends Club adjoining Gopibagh Balur Math, open space around Bishwaroad adjacent to Kamlapur Stadium, open space in adjoining areas of Jatrabari Donia college, Dhupkhola East End Club and Dholaikhal truck terminal, open space of Aftabnagar (Eastern Housing) Block E,F G, H and section 1 and 2, open space adjacent to Amulia Model Town, open space of adjoining areas of Rahmatganj playground of Lalbagh, open space of Shyampur-Kadamtali adjoining truck stand and backside open space of Golapbagh DSCC Market.







