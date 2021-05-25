Video
Home Back Page

HC issues rule on waiver of Tk 48cr interest by Krishi Bank

Published : Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday called for the documents of waiver of Tk 48 crore in interest of Bangladesh Krishi Bank loan to borrower Mohammad Ali Abbas, owner of Abbas Trading and a former joint convenor of Chattogram district (south) BNP.
The virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Sardar Mohammad Rashed Jahangir passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Anisur Rahman as public interest litigation seeking necessary order.
The HC also issued a rule asking why the decision to waive Tk 48 crore bank interest would not be declared illegal.
The Secretary of Finance Ministry, Governor of the Bangladesh Bank, Chairman and Managing Director of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit and Bangladesh Krishi Bank have been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.
On May 5 this year, the writ was filed with the HC based on a newspaper report titled "BNP leader gets Tk 48 crore interest waiver illegally."
Lawyer Chanchal Kumar Biswas appeared for the writ petitioner.
According to the newspaper report, the ex-Chattogram BNP leader borrowed Tk 85 crore from Krishi Bank for business about a decade ago. A case was filed with the Artho Rin Adalat two years later as Abbas did not repay the loan.
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) also filed a case accusing the BNP leader of misappropriating the amount and money laundering.
But before any of the two cases were settled, the Krishi Bank authorities waived around Tk 48 crore interest on the loan in its 740th board meeting.
In the wake of the allegation of illegal waiver of interest, the Bangladesh Bank launched an investigation and submitted a report.
The Finance Ministry has formed a committee to look into the matter as there was evidence that the interest was waived through irregularities.


