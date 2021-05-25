Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 8:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Study shows dogs can detect Covid-positive arrivals

Published : Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117

PARIS, May 24: Dogs can be trained to detect more than 90 percent of Covid-19 infections even when patients are asymptomatic, according to research published Monday, which authors hope could help replace the need to quarantine new arrivals.
Using their remarkable sense of smell -- which can pick up the equivalent of half a teaspoon of sugar in an olympic-sized swimming pool -- dogs have already shown that they can sniff out maladies such as cancer, malaria and epilepsy.
Several previous studies have shown proof-of-concept that dogs can detect SARS-CoV-2. Researchers from the London School of Tropical Medicine  wanted to see if dogs could detect a distinctive odour given off from chemical compounds associated with someone who is Covid positive but doesn't show symptoms.
They gathered samples of clothing and face masks from people who had tested positive for mild or symptomatic SARS-CoV-2. Samples of the socks of 200 Covid-19 cases were collected and arranged in lab tests for six dogs that had been trained to indicate either a presence or absence of the chemical compound.
The dogs needed to be trained not to identify "false positives" in a bid to hack their reward system and obtain treats even if there were no Covid-19 samples in a given test.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
10 Covid patients die in one day at RMCH
Police intercept locals to from a human chain demanding withdrawal
A group of students form a human chain in front of the National Press Club
23 cattle markets to be set up in Dhaka city
HC issues rule on waiver of Tk 48cr interest by Krishi Bank
Study shows dogs can detect Covid-positive arrivals
HC asks trial court to finish graft case against Khaleda in 6 months
Geoscientists hopeful of gas reserve in Faridpur-Rajbari area


Latest News
Removal of "except Israel" from passports exposed govt’s amoral position: BNP
Dipu Moni will tell on Wednesday when schools, colleges will reopen
200 people injured after two trains collide in Kuala Lumpur tunnel
Rain brings sigh of relief under Yass' impact after sweltering heat
Police raids Twitter India’s offices
Another accused confesses direct involvement in Shahinuddin murder
Veteran Mossad operative named Israeli spy agency's new chief
BNP has lost interest in elections, says Obaidul Quader
Students protest, demand re-opening of their institutions
Popular Islamic speaker Amir Hamza held
Most Read News
Tobacco free Bangladesh by 2040: How far are we?
Wuhan lab staff sought hospital care before virus outbreak disclosed: Report
Schoolboy electrocuted at Gafargaon
Delhi mission observes anniv
Russell congratulates archery team
UNGA president Volkan Bozkir arrives tomorrow
Nearly forgotten chapter of history
Black fungus in C-19 patients
Ronaldo 'still a Juve player,' insists Pirlo before crunch finale
Gopalganj hospital fails to treat diarrhoea patients properly
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft