HC asks trial court to finish graft case against Khaleda in 6 months

The High Court (HC) has directed the trial court concerned to conclude the trial proceedings of Barapukuria coal mine graft case against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and others in six months.

The order will be effective from the date of receipt of the HC order.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice KM Hafizul Alam issued the order in a full text of verdict after disposing of a petition filed by former post and telecommunication minister Barrister Md Aminul Hoque to quash the Barapukuria coal mine graft case. The verdict was released on Monday and it is available on the Supreme Court website. In a 68-page verdict, the HC lifted its earlier stay order and discharged the rule.

The HC said in the verdict, "we are not inclined to quash the proceedings initiated against the accused petitioner and accordingly, we don't find any merit in the rule."

The case is now pending with the Special Judge's Court-2, Dhaka for framing charges against the accused.

Petitioner Barrister Md Aminul Hoque, an accused in the case, died on April 21 in 2019. Due to Aminul Hoque's death, the HC also dropped his name from the case. On February 26 in 2008, ACC Assistant Director Md Samsul Alam filed the case against Khaleda Zia and 15 others, including Barrister Md Aminul Hoque and 9 ministers, for causing a loss of Tk 159 crore to the state exchequer by awarding a contract for the operation of the Barapukuria coalmine to a Chinese company, abusing power.







