Geoscientists hopeful of gas reserve in Faridpur-Rajbari area

Geoscientists from home and abroad believe the country has a vast gas reserve trapped in the middle region stretching from Faridpur to Rajbari.

In a virtual seminar programme participated by experts from around the world, the geoscientists discussed the prosects of natural gas ocurrences in the south central deltaic plain of Bangladesh. The webinar under the banner of Mir Moinul Hoque memorial lecture series, held on 22 May 2021, was attended mostly by geoscientists from Bangladesh, Canada, USA, UK and other countries of the world.

The keynote paper entitled "Search for Hydrocarbon in Stratigraphic Trap- a new Approach in Bangladesh" was presented by Newaz Khalis Ahmed, an independent Petroleum consultant in Calgary, Canada. The keynote presenter explained how modern and upscale sequence stratigraphic technique may be used to identify stratigraphic traps and its types. He zoomed in his evaluation in greater Faridpur district and said that multi-Tcf gas reserves may be expected in the areas of Faridpur, Rajbari and Madaripur at 4 to 6 km beneath the surface. He stressed the need for further evaluation of seismic data and use of sequence stratigraphic technique to pin point the drilling location for exploration in the above mentioned areas.

Professor Badrul Imam of Dhaka University, in a follow up discussion said Bangladesh still remains an under-explored country and exploration remains in the first stage of finding easier targets like structural anticlines. The second stage of exploration meaning finding the more subtle and comlex reserves are yet to begin in earnest. About two third of the country occupied by plain land are supposed to have abundant yet subtle startigraphic traps-reservoirs. These area are little explored and sequence stratigraphic technique can unearth the true potential of the gas reserves. He praised Bapex for discovering nine gas fields including a few in more complex stratigraphic traps. He stressed the need to explore the offshore including the deep offshore and mentioned that the notion that Bangladesh gas resources is being exhausted has no scientific basis. On the contrary, enough reserve of gas may be discovered if serious exploration is launched.

Abul Kalam Azad, Special Envoy of Climate Vulnerable Forum and the former Princial Secretary to the Prime Minister, was the special guest at the webinar. He appreciated the global geoscientific forum and said that he agreed with the discussants that enouh gas reserve may still be found if exploration takes speed. He unerscored the need to upgrade Bapex and encourage their work successes. He made it a point that governmental agencies responsible for gas exploration should be in touch with the experts at national and international level for facilitating gas exploration in the country. Among other speakers were Lt.General (Rtd) Md Mahfuzur Rahman, former Principal Staff Officer to PM, Mollah Amzad, the Editor of Power and Energy magazine, and distinguished geoscientists.









