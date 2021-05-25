Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 8:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Geoscientists hopeful of gas reserve in Faridpur-Rajbari area

Published : Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Staff Correspondent

Geoscientists from home and abroad believe the country has a vast gas reserve trapped in the middle region stretching from Faridpur to Rajbari.
In a virtual seminar programme participated by experts from around the world, the geoscientists discussed the prosects of natural gas ocurrences in the south central deltaic plain of Bangladesh. The webinar under the banner of  Mir Moinul Hoque memorial lecture series, held on 22 May 2021, was attended mostly by geoscientists from Bangladesh, Canada, USA, UK  and other countries of the world.
The keynote paper entitled "Search for Hydrocarbon  in Stratigraphic Trap- a new Approach in Bangladesh" was presented by Newaz Khalis Ahmed, an independent Petroleum consultant in Calgary, Canada. The keynote presenter explained how modern and upscale sequence stratigraphic technique may be used to identify  stratigraphic traps  and its types. He zoomed in his evaluation in greater Faridpur district and said that multi-Tcf gas reserves may be expected in the areas of Faridpur, Rajbari and Madaripur at 4 to 6 km beneath the surface. He stressed the need for further evaluation of seismic data and use of sequence stratigraphic technique to pin point the drilling location for exploration in the above mentioned areas.
Professor Badrul Imam of Dhaka University,  in a follow up discussion said Bangladesh still remains an under-explored country and exploration remains in the first stage of finding easier targets like structural anticlines. The second stage of exploration meaning finding the more subtle and comlex reserves are yet to begin in earnest. About two third of the country occupied by plain land are supposed to have abundant yet subtle startigraphic traps-reservoirs. These area are little explored and  sequence stratigraphic technique can unearth the true potential of the gas reserves. He praised Bapex for discovering nine gas fields including a few  in more complex stratigraphic traps. He stressed the need to explore the offshore including the deep offshore and mentioned that the notion that Bangladesh gas resources is being exhausted has no scientific basis. On the contrary, enough reserve of gas may be discovered if serious exploration is launched.
Abul Kalam Azad, Special Envoy of Climate Vulnerable Forum and the  former Princial Secretary to the Prime Minister, was the special guest at the webinar. He appreciated the global geoscientific forum and said that he agreed with the discussants that enouh gas reserve may still be found if exploration takes speed. He unerscored the need to upgrade Bapex and encourage their work successes. He made it a point that governmental agencies responsible for gas exploration should be in touch with the experts at national and international level for facilitating gas exploration in the country. Among other speakers were Lt.General (Rtd) Md Mahfuzur Rahman, former Principal Staff Officer to PM, Mollah Amzad, the Editor of Power and Energy magazine, and distinguished geoscientists.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
10 Covid patients die in one day at RMCH
Police intercept locals to from a human chain demanding withdrawal
A group of students form a human chain in front of the National Press Club
23 cattle markets to be set up in Dhaka city
HC issues rule on waiver of Tk 48cr interest by Krishi Bank
Study shows dogs can detect Covid-positive arrivals
HC asks trial court to finish graft case against Khaleda in 6 months
Geoscientists hopeful of gas reserve in Faridpur-Rajbari area


Latest News
Removal of "except Israel" from passports exposed govt’s amoral position: BNP
Dipu Moni will tell on Wednesday when schools, colleges will reopen
200 people injured after two trains collide in Kuala Lumpur tunnel
Rain brings sigh of relief under Yass' impact after sweltering heat
Police raids Twitter India’s offices
Another accused confesses direct involvement in Shahinuddin murder
Veteran Mossad operative named Israeli spy agency's new chief
BNP has lost interest in elections, says Obaidul Quader
Students protest, demand re-opening of their institutions
Popular Islamic speaker Amir Hamza held
Most Read News
Tobacco free Bangladesh by 2040: How far are we?
Wuhan lab staff sought hospital care before virus outbreak disclosed: Report
Schoolboy electrocuted at Gafargaon
Delhi mission observes anniv
Russell congratulates archery team
UNGA president Volkan Bozkir arrives tomorrow
Nearly forgotten chapter of history
Black fungus in C-19 patients
Ronaldo 'still a Juve player,' insists Pirlo before crunch finale
Gopalganj hospital fails to treat diarrhoea patients properly
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft