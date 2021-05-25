Lightning kill 4 in C’Nawabganj

CHAPAI NAWABGANJ, May 24: Lightning struck parts of Chapai Nawabganj on Monday, killing four people , including two children, police and witnesses said.

The deceased were Rabiul, Al Amin, 30, Sadia Akhter, 10 and Lili Khatun, 10. Gomastapur Police Station OC Dilip Kumar Das said the two children were at mango orchards during a storm in the evening when lightning struck them.

The locals immediately took them to the upazila health complex where the doctors declared the kids dead, he added. Farmer Robiul was harvesting paddy at a field of Anupam Nagar of the district when a lightning strike left him dead on the spot. Al Amin was killed by a lightning strike when he was plucking lychees from a garden adjacent to his house. -UNB





