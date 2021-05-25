Students demand reopening of educational institutions

A group of students on Monday demanded that educational institutions be reopened soon.

They made the demand from a human chain organized under the banner 'General Students' in front of the National Press Club.

Schools, colleges and universities have been closed for a long time due to coronavirus. Students are suffering from identity crisis. Some students have already suicided, they said.

University halls and campuses should be reopened in the interest of students. Otherwise, students across the country will launch a vigorous movement.

Students from various institutions formed human chains throughout the country demanding immediate reopening of all educational institutions.

The students in the human chain said, "We have been mentally disturbed as the campus and hall have been closed for a long time."

"At some point we will have no choice but to become mentally deranged and commit suicide. Open hall-campus or give us rope to commit suicide," said a speaker at the human chain.

They also said the country's education system had suffered the most due to corona pandemic. Due to the closure of educational institutions for a long time, students have got involved in various anti-social activities.

Although the government provides online education to students, students from lower-middle class families are unable to attend online classes as they don't have laptops and expensive internet connection, they said.





