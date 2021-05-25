Two Tk 1098cr CCC projects to be completed by next month

CHATTOGRAM May 24: Two projects of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) involving Tk 1098 crore will be completed by the next month.

CCC Chief Engineer Rafiqul Islam told the Daily Observer that the two project would be completed on time in June.

The projects are repair of drains, roads and culverts damaged due to flood and water-logging with an estimated cost of Tk 716 crore and the another is development of different main roads in the city at a cost of Tk 382 crore.

Rafiqul Islam said the two projects had started in January 2019. These are supposed to be completed in June 2021.

He said that the repair of damaged roads, drains and culverts of all 41 wards has already been completed on time.

Rafiq hoped that the city would remain free from water-logging in the coming rainy season with the repair of those drains, roads and culverts.

Another project include, development of different main roads of the city

at Tk 382 crore will be completed in June.

Under this project, development of Kalurghat Road, Bayezid Bostami Road, Muradpur-Oxygen Road and Oxygen-Kuwaish road will be completed in June.







