Saudi govt allows 60,000 pilgrims to perform Haj this year

RIYADH, May 23: Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri said on Sunday that the Saudi Arabia government has allowed 60,000 pilgrims to perform Haj this year under strict Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

In a statement, he said that 15,000 of the pilgrims will be local while the remaining 45,000 will be allowed from different parts of the world. The minister hoped that Pakistan would also get a quota in the 45,000 international pilgrims.

"In addition to making the announcement, the Saudi government has also issued a nine-page [document] regarding precautionary measures and conditions." He said that pilgrims between 18 to 60 years of age will be allowed to perform Haj and will

also have to present a fitness certificate. Qadri also urged those wishing to perform Haj to continue their preparations according to the directions issued by the Saudi government.

"A negative PCR test and a Covid vaccination certificate will be mandatory," he said.