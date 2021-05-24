Video
‘Lockdown’ extended till May 30 midnight

Published : Monday, 24 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Staff Correspondent

The ongoing countrywide 'lockdown', enforced to curb the Covid-19 pandemic, has been extended till May 30 midnight allowing inter-district public transports to resume operation.
Lifting the restriction over inter-district transports operation and allowing restaurants to serve customers inside restaurants the Cabinet Division on Sunday issued a gazette notification.
    With the decision of the government, there will be no more restriction on any other sectors excepting the government offices and banks. Almost everything will remain open following the health guidelines including mandatory use of face masks.
However, the borders will remain sealed till May 31 in accordance with the previous notice.
As the government has lifted ban on operating inter-district buses, launches and trains, the authorities concerned have already completed preparation to operate the mass transports from Monday following the instructions given in the gazette notification issued on Sunday.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft