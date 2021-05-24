Budget to provide Tk 48,500cr for subsidy, incentive

At least Tk 48,500 crore is likely to be the allocation for subsidy and incentives in the upcoming fiscal year 2021-22 in important sectors including food, agriculture and remittance.

This is more than 8.0 per cent of the potential budget. The highest subsidy is going to the agricultural sector. There is also incentive in the remittance sector. In the current financial year, 2.0 per cent incentive has been given for remittance. From July to April, remittances of US$ 22 billion came to the country.

Sources said the allocation in this sector is increasing from the idea that remittance flow will increase in Corona situation.

In the next financial year, Tk 9,500 crore is being allocated for the agriculture sector, Tk 9,000 crore for the power sector and Tk 8,350 crore for the export sector.

Besides, Tk 6,000 crore may be the subsidy for food, Tk 4,000 crore for remittances and Tk 2,000 crore for repayment of interest on incentive package loans.

The government is going to provide 3.0 per cent incentive for remittances in the upcoming fiscal year (2021-22) only if they send money to the country legally. In that case, in the next fiscal year, the allocation for this incentive sector is Tk 4,000 crore, sources in the Ministry of Finance said on Sunday.

In the last 2019-20 fiscal year, the government had allocated Tk 3,060 crore for 2.0 per cent incentive in remittances. The same amount has been allocated in the current budget (2020-21). In the next budget, the allocation in this sector is being increased to defray remittance incentive at 3.0 per cent rate. In the budget of 2021-22 fiscal year, Tk 4,000 crore may be allocated for this sector. As such, the allocation is increasing by Tk 940 crore.

In the budget for the current fiscal year 2020-21, Tk 49,000 crore has been allocated for subsidies and incentives.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal is going to present the budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022 in Parliament on June 3. This time the theme of the budget speech is 'Priority of life and livelihood, Bangladesh of the future'. The possible size of the budget may be Tk 602,060 crore. In the meantime, the size of the Annual Development Programme (ADP) has been finalized.

An official of the Finance Ministry said the second wave of coronavirus has already hit the country. Like last year, we had to impose strictures again. As a result, the damage to the economy is being calculated.

Meanwhile, spending on agriculture and social security, including the Health sector, has increased. That is why in the next budget, health, agriculture and social security will be given priority in tackling the effects of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, international donors have been advising the government to reduce subsidies and incentives in various sectors of the country. The World Bank has called for a reduction in subsidies, especially in the power and energy sectors.

According to them, the rich are also getting subsidy money. So, subsidies should be given by setting specific targets, so that the underprivileged people can get its benefit. Agreeing with the terms, a Finance Ministry official said the government planned to reduce subsidies. However, it is not possible to come out at once. Gradually reduce the allocation and get out of the subsidy.

The budget for the next fiscal year will be above Tk 602,060 crore. In the context of further expansion of the global epidemic of coronavirus, major changes are also being made in the budget for the coming 2021-22 fiscal year.

In that case, there will be no alternative to reducing the expenses but there will be an alternative way of earning.

Finance Minister will also give necessary allocations and instructions in the next fiscal year to deal with the second wave of coronavirus.

Considering the troubled business situation in Covid-19 a relaxed tax-VAT policy will be adopted in the new budget. The government does not want to impose new taxes on the citizens.

The government has approved an Annual Development Plan or ADP worth Tk 225, 324 crore for the 2021-22 fiscal, marking a 14 per cent jump from last year's budget.

The size of the new ADP for the upcoming fiscal is 14 per cent higher than the revised ADP of Tk197,643 crore for the outgoing fiscal.

The transport infrastructure and construction sector will get the highest allocation of 27.39 per cent of the ADP, followed by 20.36 per cent for the power sector.

Out of the original ADP size of Tk 225, 324.14 crore, Tk 137, 299.91 crore will come from the domestic sources while the rest Tk 88, 024.23 crore from foreign sources.







