All public transport to run from today

All public transport - inter-district buses, passenger trains and launches - are going to resume operation from today.

The government has allowed public transports to start operation at half of seat capacity across the country to maintain physical distances among passengers due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the government has extended the ongoing restrictions on public movement and business activities for another week from May 23 midnight to May 30 midnight.

A Cabinet Division circular said all inter-district public transports would operate keeping half of seats vacant to contain Covid-19 infections.

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan on Sunday said 56 intercity and 18 local trains would resume services from Monday following health regulations.

At a programme held at Rail Bhaban the Railways Minister said that 56 out of 108 intercity trains and 18 out of 127 local trains would resume services from Monday.

"Tickets would be sold

through online only. The trains would carry 50 percent passengers against the capacity of the trains," he added.

Shipping Ministry officials also said the launch service would resume from Monday.

Shipping Ministry senior information officer Md Jahangir Alam Khan confirmed that from Monday all launches would resume services with half capacity.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association (BRTOA) already issued a notice on Sunday to resume inter-district bus services from Monday maintaining health hygiene strictly.

Since April 5 the government has imposed restriction on movement of public transports to prevent Covid-19 outbreak across the country.







