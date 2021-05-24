28 more die of C-19, 1,354 infected in 24 hours

The country on Sunday witnessed 28 more deaths from coronavirus taking the nationwide tally to 12,376. During the last 24 hours 1,354 more people were also diagnosed with the disease, bringing the number of cases to 789,080.

Besides, 899 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 92.60

per cent recovery rate, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 15,205 samples were tested in 486 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.

Among the latest day's victims, 20 were men, and eight were women. Of them, 27 died in different hospitals across the country while one at home. Moreover, 10 of the deceased were in the Dhaka division, seven in Chattogram, five in Sylhet, three in Barishal, two in Rangpur and one in Mymensingh division.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 8,948 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,428 were women.

The day's infection rate stood at 8.90 per cent and the overall infection rate 13.56 while the overall mortality rate remained at 1.57 per cent.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

However, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,469,933 lives and infected 167,095,871 people across the world till Sunday afternoon, according to Worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.

As many as 148,041,523 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







