Monday, 24 May, 2021, 4:06 AM
Court asks media, everyone else to act ‘responsibly’

Published : Monday, 24 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Court Correspondent

The court has ordered everyone to act "responsibly" while granting bail to Prothom Alo's Senior Reporter Rozina Islam in a case filed under the antiquated Official Secrets Act on charges of "stealing" government documents.
On Sunday, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Baki Billah granted the bail on two conditions, a Tk 5,000 bond and the surrender of her passport.
"The judge said in the bail order that everyone has specific responsibility towards the state, society and the judiciary," Ashraf ul Alam, one of the defence lawyers, said after the court proceedings.
"In future, the media and everyone else must act responsibly. None of our actions should tarnish the image of the state."
As the hearing was
    conducted in a virtual court, Rozina was at the Kashimpur jail in Gazipur during the session. Her colleagues gathered outside the Kashimpur jail to welcome her.
They have handed over Rozina's passport and other documents and she is likely to be released from jail on Sunday, said another defence lawyer, Prashanta Karmakar.
The hearing of Rozina's bail appeal began on Thursday, but the judge deferred his decision to Sunday, a decision that frustrated media and rights activists.
After the hearing resumed on Sunday, the prosecution did not object to the bail to Rozina on the condition of surrendering her passport, Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu said.
The interim bail will be effective until July 15, the date for the next court appearance. The detective police, an agency that probes the case, will have to submit an investigation report on that day. Police sought a court order to send the two mobile phones, confiscated from Rozina, to the forensic lab for investigation.
.


