Ministers, journo leaders satisfied with release of Rozina from jail

Government ministers and leaders of different journalist organizations have expressed their satisfactions over the bail of Prothom Alo Senior Reporter Rozina Islam, who was in jail from last Tuesday on the allegation of taking snapshots of some government documents at the Health Ministry.

At the same time, the leaders of journalist bodies

welcomed the government decision not to oppose bail petition of the grilled journalist during her bail hearing in a magistrate court.

After getting bail from the virtual court of Metropolitan Magistrate Baki Billah upon a bond of Tk 5,000 and submitting her passport to the court, Rozina was released from the Women's Wing of the Kashimpur Central Jail in Gazipur at 4:12pm on Sunday.

Earlier, journalist leaders of seven journalist organizations have met Law Minister Anisul Huq at his Gulshan residence and had a meeting with the policymaker of the government.

Later, the delegation also met Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud in his Ministry conference room at the Secretariat.

Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also former media adviser to the Prime Minister, led the delegation of the journalist organizations. Among others, former BFUJ President Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, former BFUJ secretary generals Abdul Jalil Bhuiyan and Omar Faruq, Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) President Kuddus Afrad, BFUJ acting secretary general Abdul Majid, DUJ general secretary Sajjad Alam Khan, Bangladesh Sampadak Forum (Editors Forum) President Rafiqul Islam Ratan and General Secretary Faroque Talukder, Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum President Tapan Biswas and General Secretary Shamim Ahmed, Dhaka Reporters' Unity General Secretary Mashiur Rahman Khan and Broadcast Journalist Centre (BJC) director Shakil Ahmed were also in the delegation.

In the meeting, Law Minister Anisul Huq reiterated that Rozina Islam would get justice in the case.

At the same time, he urged the journalist leaders to refrain from making premature comments or create any pressure that can interrupt neutral investigation of the incident.

While replying to the demands made by the journalist leaders, Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud expressed his satisfaction over the latest move of releasing Rozina.

He said his Ministry is mindful of maintaining neutrality in the investigation of the case against Rozina.

"I will try to find out the truth through an impartial investigation," he said, adding, "Along with ensuring the free flow of information, we have to abide by the law."

"The 'Official Secrets Act' still exists in different countries of the world including India and Pakistan and around 40 commonwealth countries. It doesn't matter. What happened in the Ministry of Health is subject to investigation. We want to ensure a neutral investigation of the matter," the Minister added.

He also informed that the Ministry has received the opinion of the Law Ministry on the draft of 'Media Workers Act' with several observations. Consulting with the stakeholders, it would be finalized within the shortest possible time. It would help the media workers to get necessary protection.

At the outset of the meeting, Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury briefed the Minister about the sentiment of the journalists and elaborated the demands of the journalist community.

He welcomed the government including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Law Minister Anisul Huq and Information Minister Hasan Mahmud for their efforts to release Rozina from jail after bail from the court.

In his speech, Iqbal Sobhan demanded formulation of Media Workers Law and Journalist Protection Law as soon as possible incorporating the opinion of the journalist leaders.

He also demanded stopping abuse of Digital Security Act (DSA) for repressing the journalists.

Welcoming the government for providing necessary support from Journalist Welfare Fund during the Covid-19 pandemic, he also demanded activating the Journalist Welfare Trust forming its complete body including appointment of a regular managing director for the Trust from the media personnel.

Rozina Islam got bail on Sunday after staying behind the bars for six days in a case filed by a Health Ministry official under the Official Secrets Act of 1923.

Earlier on May 17, Rozina was kept confined at the Ministry for more than six hours on allegations of taking snapshots of some government documents. Later she was handed over to the police. Later, she was shown arrested in the case on charges of spiriting away 'important' documents on the same night.











