Tigers win first match of three-match ODI series

Tigers secured the first match of the three-match ODI series defeating visiting Sri Lanka by 33 runs on Sunday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur in the city.

Three fifties from Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad and Tamim Iqbal followed by four-wicket haul of Mehidy Hasan Miraz script the win for the Tigers.

Bangladesh had decided to bat first winnings the

toss and post a moderate total of 257 runs on the board losing six wickets.

Chasing the target of 258 runs the visiting side were bundled out for 224 to concede the defeat.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the main destroyer of the Sri Lankan batting line-up who scalped four wickets while Mustafiz picked three wickets.





