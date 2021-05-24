Video
Monday, 24 May, 2021
Rozina walks out of jail hours after securing bail on Sunday

Published : Monday, 24 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Journalist Rozina Islam soon after she was set free from the Kashimpur Central Jail on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Journalist Rozina Islam has been released from Kashimpur Central Jail at 4:15pm on Sunday hours after securing bail from the court.
After her release, Rozina Islam, Prothom Alo senior reporter, told waiting journalists, "I will continue my reporting." She expressed her gratitude to all including fellow journalists for standing by her side and becoming vocal for her release.  
Soon after her release from Kashimpur Central Jail she was admitted to the Square  Hospital at Pantapath on Sunday.
Earlier on the day, a Dhaka court granted her bail in a case filed by a Health Ministry official under the Official Secrets Act of 1923.
Metropolitan Magistrate Baki Billah passed the order virtually on Sunday upon a bond of Tk 5,000. The court also asked Rozina to submit her passport before it.
Rozina Islam's lawyer Ehsanul Haque Shomaji said, "The court heard the
    arguments from both the sides and granted her bail upon a bond of Tk 5,000." She was also granted bail on condition of submitting her passport.
On May 20, the same court heard the bail petition and set Sunday to pass the order. The journalist was shown arrested in the case and sent to Kashimpur Women's Jail on May 18 after her bail was rejected.
She was detained at the Ministry of Health inside the Bangladesh Secretariat at night of May 17 on charge of 'stealing' government documents and taking photographs of them on her mobile phone without permission.
Deputy Secretary of Health Services Shibbir Ahmed filed the case against her with the Ramna Police Station.
She walked out of jail on Sunday afternoon, seven days after she was arrested.
Meanwhile Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has sought the court's approval to conduct forensic test on two confiscated mobile phones of Rozina, who has been made accused in a case filed under the Penal Code and the Official Secrets Act.
Police has filed a petition to the court in this regard. However, the court is yet to grant the plea, according to sources.





