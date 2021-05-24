Video
Govt has made secret deal with Israel, alleges Fakhrul

BNP won’t participate in next by-polls, he says

Published : Monday, 24 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that the government has removed the sentence "Excluding Israel" from Bangladeshi passports because the government has buildup secret relations with Israel.
Fakhrul Islam made the allegation at a press conference at the Gulshan BNP chairperson's office on Sunday. The press conference was held to
    highlight the decisions of the party's standing committee meeting held on Saturday (May 22).
Fakhrul said, "Israel is destroying human rights by killing thousands of Palestinian children. All the nations around the world have raised movements against them. The people of Bangladesh do not support Israel either. Even the previous government had no relations with Israel."
Mentioning that "present government has secretly established relations with Israel in order to protect their personal interests" Fakhrul Islam said "I give you a link. A few days ago there was a report on Al-Jazeera TV. The report said that Bangladeshi government has bought a surveillance device from Israel. Now the government is going to make such a new agreement with Israel" he added.
Mentioning that "BNP will not participate in the upcoming four by-elections" Fakhrul Islam said "Electoral system of the country has completely collapsed and due to the incompetence of the Election Commission and the government's naked interference in each election BNP will not participate in Laxmipur-2, Sylhet-3, Dhaka-14 and Comilla-5 by-elections.
Mirza Fakhrul announced a two-day programme on the occasion of the 40th death anniversary of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman. He said, "On the occasion of the 40th martyrdom anniversary of martyred President Ziaur Rahman, a virtual discussion will be held on May 29 about his life."
Besides, the programme includes hoisting the party flag at half-mast at the central office and the entire metropolitan, district and upazila BNP offices on May 30 and will hoisting the black flag.
"The party members of the metropolitan, district, upazila and municipal area will hold prayers for the soul of Ziaur Rahman and distribute food items and clothes among the distressed people in compliance with hygiene rules" BNP leader added.
Highlighting the decision of the standing committee, Fakhrul alleged, "The government has been failing to collect coronavirus vaccine due to corruption and incompetence since the inception of pandemic."
"The Foreign Minister himself has blamed the Health Ministry" said BNP Secretary General and added "We have been talking about finding alternative sources of coronavirus vaccine and taking appropriate action since the beginning of the Covit-19 infection."
He also said "The dire situation of crornavirus in India, and the escalation of the Black Fungus epidemic have caused great frustration and fear among the Bangladeshi people."





