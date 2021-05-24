Country bracing for cyclone YAAS

The well-marked low pressure formed at East-Central Bay and adjoining area has concentrated into a depression over the same area and was centered at 710km south of Mongla port 12pm on Sunday.

The meteorological departments of Bangladesh and India have been apprehending that it may turn into a super cyclone 'YAAS' gathering strength and may hit the coastal area by May 25 and cross the Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar islands by the next evening.

To save the people of the coast area including the Satkhira and Khulna region, the government has already taken necessary measures including keeping its volunteers prepared and taking the people to the cyclone shelters of the area.

The country's maritime ports were advised to keep hoisted distant cautionary signal number one as the depression now lies about 700km South-Southwest of Chattogram Port, 625km South-Southwest of Cox's Bazar Port, 710km South of Mongla Port and 655km South of Payra Port.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay and deep sea have been advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.

According to Bangladesh Meteorological Department special weather bulletin, the cyclone is likely to intensify further into a deep depression, then into a cyclonic storm and move in a northwesterly direction.





