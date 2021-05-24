Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 May, 2021, 4:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM urges all to be alert to reduce disaster risks

She opens over 100 cyclone shelters

Published : Monday, 24 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

PM urges all to be alert to reduce disaster risks

PM urges all to be alert to reduce disaster risks

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called upon the people to be cautious and aware to reduce risks of natural calamities.
"Now, we can know about cyclones earlier with the help of technology . . . be cautious and aware to reduce risks in any disaster," she said.
The premier was addressing the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony of 215 cyclone and flood shelter centers along with other infrastructures in the city's Osmani Memorial Auditorium, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.
She also alerted the people of another cyclone which is approaching nearer, saying the cyclone is forming (in the bay) and due to the modern technology, now it could easily be known how long this will go.
Sheikh Hasina said the government has already started to take adequate precautionary measures. "In-sha Allah, we will remain alert and be able to minimize this hazard," she hoped.
With State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Mohammad Enamur Rahman in the chair, secretary of ministry Mohammad Mohsin delivered welcome address.
    Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Ahmad Kaikaus moderated the function from Ganabhaban.
A video titled "Bangabandhu, the Pioneer of Disaster Management" was screened at the onset of the ceremony.
The Prime Minister also exchanged views connecting with the people and beneficiaries at Char Darbesh Bazar of Subarnachar upazila in Noakhali district, Ramkathi village at Uzirpur upazila in Barishal district and at Bangram union in Sadullapur upazila of Gaibandha district.
Of the total facilities, 110 are Multipurpose Cyclone Shelters, 30 Flood Shelters, 30 District Relief Godown-Cum-Disaster Management Information Centers and five Mujib Killas.
The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of 50 Mujib Killas across the country in the ceremony.
Mentioning that Bangladesh frequently faces various types of natural calamities like cyclone and flood for its geographical location, the Prime Minister said sometimes manmade disasters also hit the country.
"But, we have to move on overcoming all these hazards. We are moving ahead and will continue to proceed where Bangladesh will stand with its head high as a developed and prosperous nation globally," she said.
Sheikh Hasina said the government had taken a number of measures to tackle the difficulties that appeared in each calamity and prioritized averting any possible loss of human lives.
Talking about the loss of human lives in thunderbolt strikes, she said in the past people used to plant palm-trees near their houses to escape any casualty naturally from the thunderbolts.
"Once people had forgotten it, but now that sense of necessity (planting palm trees) has returned (to people)," she added. The head of the government said whenever Awami League is in power it takes all-out efforts to save people from any calamity.
She said the government has constructed relief godown-cum-disaster management information centers to provide food support to people quickly during any disaster.
The primer mentioned about the construction of Fire Services Station at each upazila so that firefighters could rush quickly in aid of the people in any calamity.
She recalled Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's move after the cyclone in 1970 where he had developed and trained up 45,000 volunteers to help the people during the natural calamities.
Sheikh Hasina expressed her pleasure over the increased number of female volunteers, saying the female volunteers are now half of the total numbers and in combine all are pulling the country towards development.
Talking about the future generations, she said the government has taken the "Delta Plan-2100" and several "Perspective Plans" along with the National Disaster Management Plan to make Bangladesh a developed nation and protect its people.
The Prime Minister reiterated her call to the people to maintain health safety protocols, saying a worldwide disaster, Covid-19, has appeared as a threat to human lives and that is why everyone should remain protect from its attack by wearing facemask and following other safety rules.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi govt allows 60,000 pilgrims to perform Haj this year
‘Lockdown’ extended till May 30 midnight
Cleaners busy cleaning railway carriages at Kamalapur Railway Station
Budget to provide Tk 48,500cr for subsidy, incentive
All public transport to run from today
28 more die of C-19, 1,354 infected in 24 hours
Court asks media, everyone else to act ‘responsibly’
Ministers, journo leaders satisfied with release of Rozina from jail


Latest News
Missing DU student’s body found at hospital morgue
Focus on black fungus as it adds to woes, says DGHS
Hasan urges journalists to work imbued with spirit of Liberation War
75,000 volunteers ready to deal with possible cyclone 'Yash' disasters
Only 3.64 lakh 'Covishield' vaccine doses left for 14 lakh people
ILO lauds progress in RMG sector
Control room to monitor cyclone Yaas opens
Political scientist Dr Zillur Rahman Khan dies in USA
Low turns into depression, maximum wind speed 50kph
Mehidy, Mushfiqur star as Bangladesh win series-opener
Most Read News
Obituary
City News
Cyclone gathering strength
Moral education: Looking beyond present context
It's time to re-open educational institutions
5 injured in Sonargaon factory gas leak fire
Destroy aedes-breeding puddles or face penalty, warns LGRD minister
Prospects of MFIs for economic development of migrant families
Khaled Mahmud tests C-19 positive
Israeli internal politics causes bloodshed of Palestinians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft