RAB held 6 ‘robbers’ in city

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members on Sunday arrested six members of a robber gang from city's Mohammadpur area.

The arrested are: Titu Sardar,36, Sohel Sheikh,26, Anwar Hossain,27, Sumon,25, Noor Hossain,25, and Milon Hossain Choukidar,26. A machette, a knife, an iron rod and three sticks were also recovered from their possessions.

Acting on a tip off, a team of RAB-2 conducted a raid in Tin Rastar Mor area on cross dam road in Mohammadpur around 1:00am on Sunday and arrested them while taking preparations to commit robbery, said RAB-2 ASP (media) Abdullah Al Mamun. The accused confessed their involvement in mugging cash money, mobile phone sets, laptop and vanity bags of women. -Agency





