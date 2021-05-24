Video
Home City News

BCS FFs urge govt to dedicate leadership in freeing Palestinians

Published : Monday, 24 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Observer Desk

The BCS Freedom Fighter and Mujibnagar Officers and Employees Association has mounted a rigorous campaign to bring urgent assistance to Palestine caught in the cruel Israeli genocide.
In an official statement by the venerated organization, its Secretary-General, Muhammad Musa urged Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina to dedicate her leadership in freeing Al-Aqsa holy mosque, Jerusalem and Palestinian land from the occupation forces of Israel. Being one of the longest serving lady Prime Ministers, her leadership would be welcomed by the leaders of the world and particularly by the Muslim leaders of the Middle Eastern countries, Mr Musa hoped.
On behalf of the Freedom Fighters of Bangladesh he also urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Government to send emergency medical equipment and medicines immediately for the wounded Palestinian brothers and sisters who are suffering because of the scarcity of medicines and medical equipment.
"Bangabandhu unreservedly extended his total support to the causes of the Palestinians. Yasser Arafat, the then supreme leader of Palestine, declared Bangabandhu as the number one friend of Palestine," Muhammad Musa said.


