Highest number of road accidents in last 6 years during Eid

Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, an organization works for road safety and commuter rights, on Sunday unveiled a report which said that during this year Eid journey highest number of road accidents have been occurred in last six years.

Jatri Kalyan Samity shared the findings of the report at a press conference at Jatiya Press Club in the capital.

According to the report, at least 323 people were killed and 622 were injured in 318 road accidents in 15 days before and after Eid this year.

Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury, Secretary General of Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, said, "The number of road crashes during the Eid rush is the highest in last six years. The number of road accidents and deaths increased this year compared to this time last year."

The organisation prepared the report on the basis of news published in national dailies, online news portals and television channels.







