Monday, 24 May, 2021, 4:05 AM
Govt taking initiative to amend Road Transport Act afresh: Quader

Published : Monday, 24 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday said the government has taken an initiative to amend the Road Transport Act afresh.
"Goals no. 3.6 and 11.2 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030 plan is to halve the death and injury rates by 2030, respectively, and ensure a safe, secure, accessible and sustainable life for all. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has declared solidarity with this initiative," he told a virtual discussion.
The discussion titled "Roads and Safe Life" was arranged on the occasion of UN Global Road Safety Week-2021, a press release said.
Speaking as the chief guest, Quader said during the tenure of the present government, there has been an unprecedented development in the road and communication system.
Mega projects, including Padma Bridge, metro rail, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Karnafuli Tunnel and flyovers, are being constructed in different parts of the country, he said.
Quader, also the Awami League General Secretary, said roads in several districts and the capital have been widened to reduce accidents.
He sought cooperation from all to ensure safety in road communication.
Former Health Minister Prof Dr AFM Ruhal Haque and Director of Dhaka Ahsania Mission Iqbal Masood also spoke.
President of Global Road Safety Grants Programme (Geneva) Taifur Rahman read out the keynote paper at the meeting.
National Professional Officer of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Syed Mahfuzul Haque, Global Health Advocacy Incubator Bangladesh Country Coordinator Shariful Alam, teacher of BUET Action Research Institute Kazi Shaifun Newaz and Brac's Road Safety Program head Dr Kamran ul Baset took part in the discussion.
The UN Global Road Safety Week-2021 is being celebrated for the 6th time worldwide. The Health Sector of Dhaka Ahsania Mission organised various programmes throughout the week with the slogan "Roads for Life" at the UN Road Safety Week (May 17-23).


Israeli internal politics causes bloodshed of Palestinians
