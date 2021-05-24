

New budget prioritizes more on dev projects



This year the government allocated one-fourth of the next year's development budget to 10 mega projects similar to previous fiscal year. The government has kept aside the highest total allocation of Tk 544.51 billion out of the Tk 2.25 trillion Annual Development Programme (ADP) outlay, for incomplete mega projects in the upcoming budget.



The Rooppur nuclear power plant project is getting the highest amount Tk 184.26 billion and the Matarbari thermal power plant project is getting the second highest allocation Tk 61.62 billion in the ADP for the next fiscal.



Other projects getting large allocations from the budget are the Padma railway link project of the Bangladesh Railway (BR), Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway project, Jamuna River project and another 'fast-track' project, the MRT-6.



The only education project getting attention and obtaining Tk 50.54 billion worth is the Primary Education Development Programme (PEDP)-4 project, the third highest in the next ADP.



However, this budget in no way reflects as a pandemic budget where most important sectors are left out from the priority list of receiving funds. Even the experts expressed that the decision to allocate a big chunk of resources in the next ADP was not a wise decision given the experience gained during the pandemic-hit outgoing FY.



Undoubtedly, the government should have given priority to health, agriculture, social protection to the vulnerable and education sectors and others deserving the best attention.



The amount of allocations for these important sectors had drawn pointless attention. The mega projects which are struggling because of implementation delay should not be prioritized at this moment.



Certainly, it can be said that allocations don't match the needs of our current circumstances. Reducing allocations from the slow-moving mega projects, the government could have allocated more funds to those projects able to create more employment in urban and rural areas.



We are yet to know the allocation for the health sector but the government assured that they will create a fund styled "Vaccine Support Fund", for which the government is expecting to receive $2 billion or about Tk17,000 crore in loan assistance from foreign sources in addition to the budget allocation.



The new budget is also going to have an announcement on giving C-19 vaccine to all the adult citizens of the country in the new financial year to revive economic activities.



Lastly, we hope that the Budget allocations this year are more precise and there is even less room for wastage and flaws. Amid a myriad of challenges in the wake of the second wave of corona crisis, the Ministry of Finance has planned to unveil its second pandemic Budget FY 21-22.This year the government allocated one-fourth of the next year's development budget to 10 mega projects similar to previous fiscal year. The government has kept aside the highest total allocation of Tk 544.51 billion out of the Tk 2.25 trillion Annual Development Programme (ADP) outlay, for incomplete mega projects in the upcoming budget.The Rooppur nuclear power plant project is getting the highest amount Tk 184.26 billion and the Matarbari thermal power plant project is getting the second highest allocation Tk 61.62 billion in the ADP for the next fiscal.Other projects getting large allocations from the budget are the Padma railway link project of the Bangladesh Railway (BR), Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway project, Jamuna River project and another 'fast-track' project, the MRT-6.The only education project getting attention and obtaining Tk 50.54 billion worth is the Primary Education Development Programme (PEDP)-4 project, the third highest in the next ADP.However, this budget in no way reflects as a pandemic budget where most important sectors are left out from the priority list of receiving funds. Even the experts expressed that the decision to allocate a big chunk of resources in the next ADP was not a wise decision given the experience gained during the pandemic-hit outgoing FY.Undoubtedly, the government should have given priority to health, agriculture, social protection to the vulnerable and education sectors and others deserving the best attention.The amount of allocations for these important sectors had drawn pointless attention. The mega projects which are struggling because of implementation delay should not be prioritized at this moment.Certainly, it can be said that allocations don't match the needs of our current circumstances. Reducing allocations from the slow-moving mega projects, the government could have allocated more funds to those projects able to create more employment in urban and rural areas.We are yet to know the allocation for the health sector but the government assured that they will create a fund styled "Vaccine Support Fund", for which the government is expecting to receive $2 billion or about Tk17,000 crore in loan assistance from foreign sources in addition to the budget allocation.The new budget is also going to have an announcement on giving C-19 vaccine to all the adult citizens of the country in the new financial year to revive economic activities.Lastly, we hope that the Budget allocations this year are more precise and there is even less room for wastage and flaws.