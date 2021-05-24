Be aware of mobile game addiction

Dear Sir

Sports keep the body and mind healthy. However, it is important to think about the games that children are currently addicted to. It can be said, there is no more play on the open fields because the children's lives have been cocooned into a few touch screens of mobile phones.



By definition, everyone under the age of 18 is a child. Unfortunately, these children are addicted to mobile phones. The main thing is that today they do not enjoy playing on the field, today they enjoy playing on mobile phones. Addiction to such game is creating obstacle in study. Sports have a good effect on the body and mind. Currently the game addiction on the mobile phone is incurring adverse effect. Today the question arises, PubG, Free fire, Call of duty are these just the names of the game? Or the name of the intoxication?



Experts say excessive phone use hinders children's mental development. Children are affected by various eye diseases due to radiation from mobile phones. Smartphone and internet addiction hinders the normal development of the child. So now is the time to be aware. It is very important for each of the family member to be aware about children getting addicted to mobile games.



Mst Zely Khatun

Kurigram Government College