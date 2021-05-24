

Black fungus in C-19 patients



This aggressive infection affects the nose, eye and sometimesthe brain. It is caused by exposure to mucor mould which is commonly found insoil, plants, manure, and decaying fruits and vegetables. It is ubiquitous andfound in soil and air and even in the nose and mucus of healthy people.



It affects the sinuses, the brain and thelungs and can be life-threatening in diabetic or severely immune compromisedindividuals, such as cancer patients or people with HIV/AIDS. It's thought that this drop in immunity could be triggering these cases of mucormycosis. Diabetes lowers the body's immune defences; coronavirus exacerbates it, and then steroids which help fightCovid-19 act like fuel to the fire. Patientssuffering from the fungal infection, any of them with diabetes who had recovered from Covid-19 at home, may become vulnerable. The study shows, most of the patientscontracted it between 12 to 15 days after recovery from Covid-19. Patientsreceiving high steroid doses are also vulnerable.

It is caused by a group ofmoulds present naturally in the environment. It mainly affects people who areon medication for health problems that reduce their ability to fight environmental pathogens, say experts from the Covid-19 task force.Sinuses or lungs of such individuals get affected after they inhale fungal spores from the air. Doctors in some have noted a rise among people hospitalized or recovering from Covid19, with some requiring urgent surgery. Usually, it does not pose a major threat to those with a healthy immune system. Warning signs include pain and redness around the eyes or nose, withfever, headache, coughing, shortness of breath, bloody vomit, and altered mental status.



According to the advisory, infection with the fungus should besuspected when there is: Sinusitis,nasal blockage or congestion, nasal discharge blackish; Local pain on the cheekbone, one-sided facial pain, numbness or swelling; Blackish discolouration overbridge of the nose, loosening of teeth, jaw involvement; blurred or double visionwith pain in the eyes, thrombosis, necrosis, skin lesion; Chest pain, pleuraleffusion, worsening of respiratory symptoms.

Experts advise that one should not countall cases of the blocked nose as cases of bacterial sinusitis, particularly in thecontext of immunosuppression and or Covid-19 patients on immune modulators. Donot hesitate to seek aggressive investigations for detecting fungal infection. Doctors say they are surprised by the severity and the frequency of this fungal infection during the second wave, compared to some cases during the first wavelast year. Patients suffering from the fungal infection typically have symptomsof a stuffy and bleeding nose; swelling of and pain in the eye; drooping ofeyelids; and blurred and finally, loss of vision. There could be black patchesof skin around the nose. The study says, most of the patients arrive late whenthey are already losing vision, and doctors have to surgically remove the eyeto stop the infection from reaching the brain.

In some cases, doctors in India say, patients have lost their vision in both eyes. And in rare cases, doctors have to surgically remove the jaw bone to stop the disease from spreading. Ananti-fungal intravenous injection which costs ($48) a dose and has to be administered every day for up to eight weeks is the only drug effective against the disease. One way to stall the possibility of the fungal infection was to make sure that Covid-19 patients - both in treatment and after recovery - were being administered the right dose and duration of steroids.



There is no big outbreak yet, we should keep watch for. Yet it is difficult to say why a growing number of cases of mucormycosis are being reported. Thestrain of the virus appears to be virulent, sending blood sugars soaring tovery high levels. And strangely, the fungal infection is affecting a lot ofyoung people. What's the treatment? While it is treated with antifungals, patients may eventually require surgery. Doctors havesaid that it is of utmost importance to control diabetes, reduce steroid use,and discontinue immune modulating drugs. To maintain adequate systemichydration, the treatment includes an infusion of normal saline (IV) beforeinfusion of amphotericin B and antifungal therapy, for at least 4-6 weeks.



Whatpredisposes patients is uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, immunosuppression bysteroids, prolonged ICU stay, and comorbidities post-transplant, malignancy,Experts advise that you use masks if you are visiting dusty construction sites.Wear shoes, long trousers, long-sleeved shirts and gloves while handling soil,moss or manure. Maintain personal hygiene including a thorough scrub bath. Symptoms include pain and redness around the eyes and/or nose, fever,headache, coughing, shortness of breath, bloody vomits, and altered mentalstatus. Warning signs can include toothache, loosening of teeth, blurred ordouble vision with pain. Who is vulnerable? Vulnerable groups include peoplewho have health problems or take medicines that lower the body's ability tofight germs and sickness. These include those with diabetes, cancer, or thosewho have had an organ transplant.



Prevention is the key; maintain personalhygiene including a thorough scrub bath. Diagnosis depends on the location ofthe suspected infection. A sample of fluid from your respiratory system may becollected for testing in the lab; otherwise, a tissue biopsy or CT scans ofyour lungs, sinuses etc. may be conducted. In some cases, it can require surgery;if the area turns black it is better to get rid of that part, it can lead toeventual loss of the upper jaw and sometimes even an eye.

Dr Zubair Khaled Huq is

Family Medicine, Gerontology

and Public Health Specialist









Mucormycosis, a serious fungal infection but otherwise rare has been observed in several Covid-19 patients recently. While there is no major outbreak, the national covid task force in India has issued an advisory. Even as a deadly second wave ofCovid-19 ravages India, doctors are now reporting a rash of cases involving arare infection - also called the "black fungus" - among recoveringand recovered Covid-19 patients. A doctor inserted a tube in a patient's noseand was removing tissues infected with mucormycosis, a rare but dangerousfungal infection. It is ubiquitous andfound in soil and air and even in the nose and mucus of healthy people.It affects the sinuses, the brain and thelungs and can be life-threatening in diabetic or severely immune compromisedindividuals, such as cancer patients or people with HIV/AIDS. It's thought that this drop in immunity could be triggering these cases of mucormycosis. Diabetes lowers the body's immune defences; coronavirus exacerbates it, and then steroids which help fightCovid-19 act like fuel to the fire. Patientssuffering from the fungal infection, any of them with diabetes who had recovered from Covid-19 at home, may become vulnerable. The study shows, most of the patientscontracted it between 12 to 15 days after recovery from Covid-19. Patientsreceiving high steroid doses are also vulnerable.It is caused by a group ofmoulds present naturally in the environment. It mainly affects people who areon medication for health problems that reduce their ability to fight environmental pathogens, say experts from the Covid-19 task force.Sinuses or lungs of such individuals get affected after they inhale fungal spores from the air. Doctors in some have noted a rise among people hospitalized or recovering from Covid19, with some requiring urgent surgery. Usually, it does not pose a major threat to those with a healthy immune system. Warning signs include pain and redness around the eyes or nose, withfever, headache, coughing, shortness of breath, bloody vomit, and altered mental status.According to the advisory, infection with the fungus should besuspected when there is: Sinusitis,nasal blockage or congestion, nasal discharge blackish; Local pain on the cheekbone, one-sided facial pain, numbness or swelling; Blackish discolouration overbridge of the nose, loosening of teeth, jaw involvement; blurred or double visionwith pain in the eyes, thrombosis, necrosis, skin lesion; Chest pain, pleuraleffusion, worsening of respiratory symptoms.Experts advise that one should not countall cases of the blocked nose as cases of bacterial sinusitis, particularly in thecontext of immunosuppression and or Covid-19 patients on immune modulators. Donot hesitate to seek aggressive investigations for detecting fungal infection. Doctors say they are surprised by the severity and the frequency of this fungal infection during the second wave, compared to some cases during the first wavelast year. Patients suffering from the fungal infection typically have symptomsof a stuffy and bleeding nose; swelling of and pain in the eye; drooping ofeyelids; and blurred and finally, loss of vision. There could be black patchesof skin around the nose. The study says, most of the patients arrive late whenthey are already losing vision, and doctors have to surgically remove the eyeto stop the infection from reaching the brain.In some cases, doctors in India say, patients have lost their vision in both eyes. And in rare cases, doctors have to surgically remove the jaw bone to stop the disease from spreading. Ananti-fungal intravenous injection which costs ($48) a dose and has to be administered every day for up to eight weeks is the only drug effective against the disease. One way to stall the possibility of the fungal infection was to make sure that Covid-19 patients - both in treatment and after recovery - were being administered the right dose and duration of steroids.There is no big outbreak yet, we should keep watch for. Yet it is difficult to say why a growing number of cases of mucormycosis are being reported. Thestrain of the virus appears to be virulent, sending blood sugars soaring tovery high levels. And strangely, the fungal infection is affecting a lot ofyoung people. What's the treatment? While it is treated with antifungals, patients may eventually require surgery. Doctors havesaid that it is of utmost importance to control diabetes, reduce steroid use,and discontinue immune modulating drugs. Experts have stressed the need to control hyperglycaemia, and monitor blood glucose level after discharge following Covid-19 treatment, and also in diabetics. One should use steroids judiciously correct timing, correct dose and duration are important. Management of Covid patients withmucormycosis is a team effort involving microbiologists, internal medicine specialists, intensivist neurologist, ENT specialists, ophthalmologists, dentists, maxillofacial, plastic surgeons. How can one prevent it? One should remember that it is a rare disease.However, some groups of people are more vulnerable than others. One should remember that it is a rare disease.However, some groups of people are more vulnerable than others.Whatpredisposes patients is uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, immunosuppression bysteroids, prolonged ICU stay, and comorbidities post-transplant, malignancy,Experts advise that you use masks if you are visiting dusty construction sites.Wear shoes, long trousers, long-sleeved shirts and gloves while handling soil,moss or manure. Maintain personal hygiene including a thorough scrub bath. Symptoms include pain and redness around the eyes and/or nose, fever,headache, coughing, shortness of breath, bloody vomits, and altered mentalstatus. Warning signs can include toothache, loosening of teeth, blurred ordouble vision with pain. Who is vulnerable? Vulnerable groups include peoplewho have health problems or take medicines that lower the body's ability tofight germs and sickness. These include those with diabetes, cancer, or thosewho have had an organ transplant.Prevention is the key; maintain personalhygiene including a thorough scrub bath. Diagnosis depends on the location ofthe suspected infection. A sample of fluid from your respiratory system may becollected for testing in the lab; otherwise, a tissue biopsy or CT scans ofyour lungs, sinuses etc. may be conducted. In some cases, it can require surgery;if the area turns black it is better to get rid of that part, it can lead toeventual loss of the upper jaw and sometimes even an eye.Dr Zubair Khaled Huq isFamily Medicine, Gerontologyand Public Health Specialist