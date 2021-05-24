Why should talent management be valued most?

In an organization, talent management refers to anticipation of required level of human capital, and strategic positioning to meet such a need especially by attracting and retaining talented people and systematically transforming human resources of the organization into human capital. This requires an agile as well as sophisticated approach, grounded heavily on advanced theoretical and conceptual organizational development and strategic HRM knowledge, to apply. Clearly it is not about human resource management (HRM) or people management of an organization. The responsibility of talent management goes to the strategic apex of an organization or on behalf of the same to a senior specialist with expertise on organizational theory & development, as well as on strategic human resource management.



You cannot treat or manage the talented or scholarly people in the same way you do it for other human resources or people in the organization. Managing scholarly people means managing the human capital. For managing talented people, you must deeply consider the dignity and freedom concern of the same, which is the first driving force of retaining talented people and growing talent-friendly culture in the organization. Second building block responsibility is to develop a robust, as well as a creative and knowledge sharing culture.



Surely, talent management is not an 'either' 'or' proposition with human resource management, nor should it be. Organization requires to deal both preferably within an integrated strategic human resource frame or strategy. In a nutshell talent management is building and maintaining a winning talented workforce to achieve organizational goals aligned with the vision and mission of the organization. Once an organization affords to set such a standard, it gains advanced competitive advantage over the rivalry firms.



In the early 1990's Peter Drucker foreseen that a major world transformation would take place, from capitalism to the knowledge-based society. The thesis examined how such transformation would have become inevitable and could affect society, economics, business, and politics and how the dynamics of capitalist society including capital, land, and labour would become submissive to the knowledge-based society whose key structure would be organization centric. According to Drucker in 1993, the post-capitalist world would neither be socialist nor be capitalist. The market norms of capitalism would survive, but the society would become a society of organizations where every organization would be highly specialized in its field.



Drucker's 1993 assumption in "Post-Capitalist Society," one of the most read and pressing books of the contemporary time, became reality in the early twenty first century. Capital, land, and labor are no longer dominant factors for the 21st century organization's success. Now the dominant factor of an organization's success is the human capital. As a recent example, Professor Sarah Catherine Gilbert's contribution to the fight against COVID-19 pandemic has taken the Oxford University to a new height.



This paradigm shift has also held a significant impact on the leadership theory - i.e., transformation of cost management or cost accounting focused leadership to differentiation focused or innovation leadership. Johnson et al. in a 2008 contribution at Harvard Business Review pointed out the fact that when Apple introduced 'iPod' with the iTunes store in 2003, it revolutionized portable entertainment, created a new market, and heightened the company. Within just three years, the iPod-iTunes combination gained nearly $10 billion product sales that accounted for almost 50% of Apple's revenue of the stated period. That was not all. Apple's market capitalization reached to over $150 billion by late 2007 from just around $1 billion in early 2003.



The lead author of this piece in a 2020 scholarly journal contribution showed further two examples in this regard: First, Nokia, for example, was a market leader in the mobile phone apparatuses in the early 21st century. Suddenly Samsung came with the touch-phone technology, and eventually it has become the market champion with the smartphone technology. Second, while many of higher education institutions have failed to respond to the emergence of a new strategic business model to encounter the COVID-19 pandemic situation, a renowned private university has become a role model in Bangladesh by shifting with a strategic move within days of the initial COVID-19 outbreak in the country. The first example is about technological innovation focused leadership and second one is about management differentiation focused leadership.



Regardless of the context, each of the organizations referred to in the examples shown above highly appreciates the talented people of the organization by exercising a set of robust talent management practices that is also somehow aligned with the agile management approach particularly in a disruptive situation like COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, agile management is an iterative change management approach that values talents or human capitals, processes communications and feedbacks, applies collaborative tools to make the organization resilient and adaptive to change with the flexible management style, with increased delegation and autonomy, and with ensuring a safe environment to fail and learn fast, as well as to become innovation-centric to produce working results. Precisely both talent management and agile management entail a mindset and creativity-friendly iterative approach that are most likely to be suitable in a modern open system organization and in an evolving business situation as well as in a turbulent environment.

Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Islam Talukdar, Dr Rezbin Nahar, & Farheen Hassan

are associate Professors at AIUB

Business School - Faculty of

Business Administration (FBA), American International

University-Bangladesh (AIUB)













