

Tobacco free Bangladesh by 2040: How far are we?



The amount of health-economic damage caused by tobacco and tobacco-related diseases in Bangladesh is unbearable. More than 3.75 million people use tobacco in this country (GAT, 2017). Nearly 1, 61, 000 people die from various tobacco related diseases per year. Approximately 1.5 million adults are suffering from diseases caused by tobacco use and nearly 61,000 children are suffering from secondhand smoke. Diseases such as COPD, lung and oral cancer and many more are taking lives every day.



Smokeless tobacco is another of our major concerns. Jarda, gul, shadapata are just as harmful if not more in causing cancers. Almost one fourth of all women in Bangladesh (25%) take smokeless tobacco. All of these are associated with huge financial losses. The estimate of the direct healthcare costs attributable to tobacco use amounted to BDT 83.9 billion annually. 76% of this cost is paid by individuals and 24% is financed through the public health sector budget, which represented nearly 9% of total government health expenditure in the fiscal year 2018-19.



If we look back to PM's speech in 2016, we can find three key issues she mentioned in order to make Bangladesh tobacco free: Firstly, coming up with a countrywide National Tobacco Control Program using the fund generated from health development surcharge (HDS). The second step is to take effective measures for adopting a strong tobacco tax policy simplifying the current tobacco tax structure aiming at decreasing affordability of all tobacco products in the country and at the same time increasing the revenue base of the government from this sector. Thirdly, the government will follow the best practices of the world by introducing and implementing World Health Organization's (WHO) Framework Convention on Tobacco Control which Bangladesh was the first signatory of.



According to the PM's guidance, amendment of tobacco control law and tobacco taxation are the focal working areas here. The government amended the existing tobacco control law in 2013 and in 2015. Not only that, FCTC had already been included in the Seventh, 'Five Year Plan' to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). As a result, tobacco control activities have been integrated with mainstream development activities. This has led to significant success in tobacco control. The use of tobacco has decreased 18.5% within the timeframe of 2009-2017. But there are challenges, though the total use of tobacco has decreased, the number of smokers has seen a steady increase. So, the overall progress has been slow. Another law amendment is due in order to address the gaps and inconsistencies with the FCTC.



Every year, the government imposes tax on tobacco products primarily focused on cigarettes. But due to complex tax structure, the four-tier tax system on cigarettes, fails to achieve the objectives. No other country in the world has so many stratified tax systems like us. We should make it tier free in the long run and reduce it to two-tier in the short term. Immediately we can start on our way by increasing the price of low tier and high tier cigarettes. This will pave the way of merging the low and high tier cigarettes with the medium and premium segment consecutively. Making two tiers possible in the next five years.



2021-22 national budget is knocking at our door. Tobacco taxation is not only related to tobacco control, but also for earning additional revenue. As we know, COVID-19 situation has squeezed our financial strengths. The government needs to make more money to support people's livelihood. This budget, we can simplify our tobacco tax structure and introduce specific tax to earn that extra cash as revenue from this harmful product.



In this upcoming budget-

1. Increase the price of cigarettes at all tiers, especially the low and high tier cigarettes.

2. Introduce specific taxes on all tobacco products

3. Formulate and implement effective tobacco tax measures in the next 5 years to simplify the tier system.



By implementing these, government will be able to generate additional revenue of Tk 3,400 crore. 8 hundred thousand people (including 4 hundred thousand youngsters) will be saved from imminent untimely deaths.



We are moving forward with the target of 2040. We are much more organized now; our initiatives are more planned than the past. Members of parliaments are working actively to achieve this goal. 'Bangladesh Parliamentary Forum for Health & Wellbeing'; a parliamentarian forum is closely working to achieve 'Tobacco Free Bangladesh'. We have sent DO letters to the Prime Minister, Health Minister along with the Finance Minister to amend existing tobacco control law, increasing tobacco taxation and banning e-cigarettes. We have succeeded in engaging almost 360 (for three separate initiatives) MPs to support our initiatives. We met with NBR, SDG coordinator and the PM's office. We have requested our MP's to share their thoughts on tobacco control in the parliamentary session, arranging numbers of programs and campaigns. Our MP's are writing about tobacco control in the media also.



Bangladesh has been working against tobacco for a long time. But as we know, tobacco producers are powerful, organized and strategically aligned. We have to take different approaches to work against them. We are already on it. To achieve the goal, different ministries and stakeholders need to have a dialogue together for taking effective initiatives.



Our future generation will be safeguarded and thankful if we fight tobacco today. And I am hopeful that we shall achieve the goal set by our PM Sheikh Hasina, as she mentioned in her speech "Bangladesh will become tobacco free before reaching 2040"

Dr Habibe Millat, MP is a

Founder Chairman, Shastho

Shurokkha Foundation







