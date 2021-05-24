Newborn dies from wrong treatment in Noakhali

NOAKHALI, May 23: A newborn baby allegedly died from wrong treatment at a hospital in the district town on Thursday night.

The deceased was the son of Md Nazmul Hasan Naeem of Ward No. 2 Fatehpur area under Noakhali Municipality.

The deceased's family sources alleged that the newborn baby died of the negligence of the physicians at Woodland Hospital in Maijdee at around 9:30pm.

Meanwhile, Md Mizanur Rahman, director of the hospital, denied the allegation.

Noakhali Civil Surgeon Dr Masum Iftekhar said necessary steps will be taken in this connection.