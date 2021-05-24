Video
Youth killed in road mishap at Rowmari

Published : Monday, 24 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Our Correspondent

ROWMARI, KURIGRAM, May 23: A young man was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Rowmari Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Sadequl Hasan, 26, son of Nur Hossain of Char Ghughumari Village under Char Shoilmari Union in the upazila.
Local sources said a sand-laden truck hit an auto-van in Mirzapara area on the Rowmari-Dhaka Highway in the morning, which left four people including Sadequl and the auto-van driver injured.
They were taken to Rowmari Upazila Health Complex, where Sadequl succumbed to his injuries.
Of the injured, two were, later, shifted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for better treatment.
Officer-in-Charge of Rowmari Police Station Montaser Billah confirmed the incident.


