Six nabbed with drugs in three districts

Six people including a couple have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Manikganj, Habiganj and Pirojpur, in three days.

MANIKGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a union parishad (UP) member along with 80 yaba tablets in Saturia Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The arrested person is Monwar Hossain, 35, son of late Badar Uddin, a resident of Kamta Village. He was the member of Word No. 5 under Dhankora UP in the upazila.

RAB-4 Manikganj CPC ASP Unu Mung said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Kamta area at noon and arrested him with the yaba tablets.

Filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Saturia Police Station (PS) is underway in this connection.

CHUNARUGHAT, HABIGANJ: Police, in a drive, arrested a couple along with 7kg of hemp in Chunarughat Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The arrested persons are Ajit Rajbangshi, 28, son of Rentu Rajbangshi, and his wife Padma Mahali, 26, residents of Chanpur Tea Garden area in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chunarughat PS M Ali Ashraf said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Chanpur Tea Gardent Loharpool area and arrested the couple with the hemp.

Filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Chunarughat PS is underway in this connection, the OC added.

PIROJPUR: Three young drug paddlers were arrested in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Arrestees are Rahat, 21, Rabiul, 20, and Sakib, 20.

On information, police of Mathbaria PS made a raid in Bandar area and arrested them with 10gm hashish.

Police and locals said, they are regular users of different drugs including hashish and phensedyl.

Rahat is the son of Harun Sharif of Amragachia Village, Rabiul son of Younus Mollah of the same village and Sakib son of Neser Mia of Khalishpur in Khulna.

Mathbaria PS OC Nurul Islam said, a case has been lodged in this connection; they were produced before the court on the day. The drive will continue, he added.







