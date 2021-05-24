Day-labourer chopped to death in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, May 23: A day-labourer was chopped to death by miscreants in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Hasan Sheikh, 35, son of late Shobahan Sheikh, was a residence of Purba Tona Village under Tona Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a man came to Hasan's house in the morning to buy green coconuts.

Later, neighbours found him dead and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Pirojpur Sadar Police Station Masuduzzman confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest the killer and filing of a case is underway in this connection.





