Heat wave makes life standstill in districts



The photo shows children jumping into water amid heat wave in Morrelganj Upazila of Bagerhat. photo: observer

The heat wave is likely to continue for three more days and extend to more areas.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Normal life in Kamalganj and Sreemangal upazilas of the district has been jeopardised amid heat wave.

According to local sources, the heat wave has been prevailing in these upazilas of the district for the last one week; with the rise-up in the temperature, diarrhoea and other heat stress-related diseases have also gone up; many are thronging hospitals to get treatment.

This week, highest 100 patients have received diarrhoeal treatment in Kamalganj and Sreemangal upazila health complexes while many others were admitted. Most of them are children and elderly people, hospital sources said.

According to sources at the Sreemangal Met Office, the current heat wave will continue till Monday midnight; it will be followed by thickening of moderate depression in the sea; and by Tuesday night, drifting rain is likely to reduce the temperature.

Assistant Monitor of the Met Office Jahidul Islam said, 36.5 degree Celsius temperature, highest of the week, was recorded at Sreemangal till Sunday noon.

Day-labourer Nimai Malakar said, "I feel very tough due to scorching sunshine, but I have to work outside."

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Mahbubul Alam Bhuiya told The Daily Observer, due to severe hot weather many are getting affected by the diarrhoea after developing dehydration.

But there is no reason to be panic-driven, he gave assurance.

FENI: Life has turned vitiated in the district due to severe heat. With this, electricity load-shedding has gone up too. Even people cannot sleep at night because of hot weather.

According to the Met Office sources, temperature ranging from 36 to 38 degree Celsius is called mild, 38 to 40 degree Celsius moderate, and above 40 degrees Celsius severe.

Till Friday (May 21) noon, 36.7 degree Celsius temperature was recorded in Feni. It is likely the temperature will fall within next few days.

Meanwhile, there has been huge pressure of patients in hospitals. Children and elderly people are becoming affected by diarrhoea, fever, and coughing.

BAGERHAT: A sudden heat stress has crippled life in the district. With the morning rolling over, the sun shine starts getting hot-up. The same vitiating condition is hitting life of birds and others.

To survive in this situation, people are washing their face and hand, time and again, with water.

The same level of heating is recorded in Morrelganj Upazila with animal life suffocating.

Met Office in Bagerhat said, the temperature has gone up suddenly in Morrelganj; the heat is felt severely due to lower presence of moisture in the air.

Rickshaw-puller Alauddin said, "I can't pull my rickshaw from Friday due to excessive hot."

Local inhabitant Sheikh Sathi Islam said, "I can't sleep at night because of hot weather."

A visit to Pan Guchhi River found crows saving their lives by taking bath in the river; they were also diving in ponds along roads. Many people were seen reducing heat stress sitting under trees along the river banks. Besides, many were seen taking bath in the river.

Met Office said, the heat will continue for few more days in Morrelganj.





