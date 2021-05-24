Two found dead in 2 dists

Two people were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Brahmanbaria and Sirajganj, on Sunday.

BRAHMANBARIA: Police recovered the hanging body of a rice mill worker from Ashuganj Upazila in the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Sanwar Hossain, 19, son of Abdus Salam of Swarsatipur Village in Mohadevpur Upazila of Naogaon. He worked at a rice mill, named Khan Agro Food, in Sonarampur area of the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ashuganj Police Station (PS) Jabed Mahmud said locals found Sanwar hanging from the ceiling in the rice mill in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

He might have committed suicide over family dispute, the OC added.

SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a man from a paddy field in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district on Sunday after four days of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahman, 36, son of Shamsur Rahman, a resident of Char Beltail Village.

Shahjadpur PS OC Shahid Mahmud Khan said locals spotted the body at a paddy field in the area and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Earlier, the deceased's brother lodged a general diary with the PS on Thursday.

However, police are investigating the matter, the OC added.







