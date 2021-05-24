Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 May, 2021, 4:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two found dead in 2 dists

Published : Monday, 24 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondents

Two people were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Brahmanbaria and Sirajganj, on Sunday.
BRAHMANBARIA: Police recovered the hanging body of a rice mill worker from Ashuganj Upazila in the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Md Sanwar Hossain, 19, son of Abdus Salam of Swarsatipur Village in Mohadevpur Upazila of Naogaon. He worked at a rice mill, named Khan Agro Food, in Sonarampur area of the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ashuganj Police Station (PS) Jabed Mahmud said locals found Sanwar hanging from the ceiling in the rice mill in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
He might have committed suicide over family dispute, the OC added.
SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a man from a paddy field in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district on Sunday after four days of his missing.
The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahman, 36, son of Shamsur Rahman, a resident of Char Beltail Village.
Shahjadpur PS OC Shahid Mahmud Khan said locals spotted the body at a paddy field in the area and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Earlier, the deceased's brother lodged a general diary with the PS on Thursday.
However, police are investigating the matter, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Newborn dies from wrong treatment in Noakhali
Urgent Support Bangladesh distributed 10 sewing machines among unemployed women
Youth killed in road mishap at Rowmari
Six nabbed with drugs in three districts
Day-labourer chopped to death in Pirojpur
Heat wave makes life standstill in districts
Two found dead in 2 dists
Growers get bumper sweet pumpkin at Gafargaon


Latest News
Missing DU student’s body found at hospital morgue
Focus on black fungus as it adds to woes, says DGHS
Hasan urges journalists to work imbued with spirit of Liberation War
75,000 volunteers ready to deal with possible cyclone 'Yash' disasters
Only 3.64 lakh 'Covishield' vaccine doses left for 14 lakh people
ILO lauds progress in RMG sector
Control room to monitor cyclone Yaas opens
Political scientist Dr Zillur Rahman Khan dies in USA
Low turns into depression, maximum wind speed 50kph
Mehidy, Mushfiqur star as Bangladesh win series-opener
Most Read News
Obituary
City News
Cyclone gathering strength
Moral education: Looking beyond present context
It's time to re-open educational institutions
5 injured in Sonargaon factory gas leak fire
Destroy aedes-breeding puddles or face penalty, warns LGRD minister
Prospects of MFIs for economic development of migrant families
Khaled Mahmud tests C-19 positive
Israeli internal politics causes bloodshed of Palestinians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft