Growers get bumper sweet pumpkin at Gafargaon



The photo shows a boat laden with sweet pumpkin to be taken to Dhaka. photo: observer

In different char areas of the Brahmaputra River in the upazila, many farmers cultivated sweet pumpkin; they have got bumper production as well.

Upazila Agriculture Office and local sources said, 320 hectares of char land were brought under the sweet pumpkin in the upazila.

In Bamunkhali, Bashia, and Tangab villages under Tangab Union, Charshankhchura, Khurshid Mahal, and Gavishimul villages under Pachbagh Union, Balua Kanda, Jayarchar, and Charalgi villages under

Charalgi Union, sweet pumpkins were cultivated largely.

Growers are delighted to get good production and fair price.

Sweet pumpkins are being taken to different districts of the country including. Dhaka.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Anwar Hossain said, sweet pumpkins were cultivated in several unions including Tangab, Charalgi, and Pachbagh.









