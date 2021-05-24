More budgetary allocation for Dalit people demanded

GAIBANDHA, May 23: Speakers at a function here on Friday demanded more budgetary allocation for the indigenous and Dalit community people to improve their livelihood to build a happy and prosperous country.

"The allocation should not come out of pity or sympathy but to ensure the rights of the backward indigenous people and the men of Dalit community, they said.

They made the comments while addressing a view-exchange meeting on the development of the indigenous people and the men of Dalit community-What needs to be done in the upcoming budget", at the hall room of a non-government organisation of the district town on Friday.

Jana Uddyog, an organisation formed by the members of civil society here, organised the function so that the government allocates more budget for the men of underprivileged and backward communities in the upcoming budget.

Presided over by convener of Jana Uddyog Professor Jahurul Qaiyum, the meeting was also addressed, among others, by political personality Waziur Rahman Raphel, General Secretary of District Bar Association Advocate Sirajul Islam, Managing Editor of the Daily Madhukar Modasseruzzaman Milu, human Rights worker Anjali Rani Debi, indigenous leader Pricilla Mumu, development worker M. Shahidul Islam and Dalit men Khilon Robi Das and Sunil Robi Das while member secretary of Jana Uddyog Probir Chakrabartee was the moderator.

The speakers said the literacy rate among them is very poor, the enrolment in primary schools is 10 per cent; 95 per cent of them drop out before reaching secondary school.

They are excluded from nearly all facilities available to citizens, and there are no anti-discrimination laws to help them fight for their rights in court, they said adding that the men of the communities are facing hardship everyday.

"What they want is so little…they only want some respect from society," said Member Secretary of Jana Uddyog Probir Chakrabartee.

Some Dalit speakers said they need to raise a movement to build unity and leadership among themselves and thanked the Jana Uddyog for arranging such function considering their welfare.

A number of leaders coming from various professional groups, social organisations of the district and journalists from print and electronic media participated in the meeting.







