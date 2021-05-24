Schoolboy electrocuted at Gafargaon

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, May 23: A schoolboy was electrocuted in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Mustakim, 14, was the son of Abdus Salam, a resident of Tan Para Village under Masakhali Union in the upazila. He was an eighth grader at a local school .

Local and the deceased's family sources said Mustakim came in contact with a live electric wire in the morning while collecting mango nearby the house, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex first and, later, shifted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka as his condition was deteriorated.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries there while undergoing treatment.

Officer-in-Charge of Pagla Police Station Rasheduzzaman confirmed the incident.





