Gopalganj hospital fails to treat diarrhoea patients properly

GOPALGANJ, May 23: Diarrhoea patients are treated under the open sky in the district. Recently patients were seen being treated in front of the diarrhoea ward of the Gopalganj 250-Bed General Hospital.

Relatives and guardians said, because of heat stress and dirty environment, the condition of patients becomes more critical. They demanded good treatment environment.

According to field sources, the diarrhoeal outbreak is continuing to rise amid heat wave. New patients are coming to the diarrhoea ward everyday.

A total of 49 diarrhoea patients were admitted into the diarrhoea ward of the hospital till Tuesday noon; of these, 14 ones were admitted till 1pm. Till Monday, the total admitted patients was 35 including 28 new ones.

Hospital authorities said, the number of diarrhoea patients has increased three times against capacity of the 13-bed diarrhoea ward; physicians are hiccupping to treat all.

So in a compelling situation, diarrhoea patients are given treatment on floor, veranda, and in front of the ward.

A visit to the hospital found patients being provided treatment in two rooms of total five rooms of the ward; two persons are treated in one bed; the remaining rooms are used as stores.

Front and back of the diarrhoea ward are unhygienic with waste and garbage; these are ground for mosquito breeding; foul smell is spreading around from garbage piles. But in this environment, diarrhoea patients are provided treatment.

One Subarna Begum, wife of Lipon Sheikh of Borni Village in Tungipara Upazila, who came to the hospital with her baby to hospital, said, the diarrhoea ward is so hot and dirty; only one fan is in the veranda; the baby is becoming more sick.

She demanded the treatment for the diarrhoea patients needs to be more improved.

One Noor-e-Alam in Moulvipara area of the town came to the hospital with his diarrhoea-afflicted wife. He said, "We are sharing only one toilet in the diarrhoea ward."

He mentioned the untold suffering of other patients and relatives, and demanded improvement of the situation.

Another Jahangir Alam came to the hospital with his diarrhoea-hit wife on Monday at 3pm. But she did not get seat. So she is treated outside the ward under the open sky. He complained doctors are not visiting his wife and others properly.

He also complained, he has to purchase saline and medicine from the outside; nurses are pushing just the saline.

Poor Lipi Begum, wife of Milon Sheikh, came to the hospital with their diarrhoea-affected baby. Her baby was not provided with bed. She was staying on veranda with her baby. She also complained of the same medicinal crisis.

Medicine specialist of the hospital Dr. Subrato Kumar Ray said, patients' pressure has increased in the diarrhoea ward; every day patients are getting admitted.

"We are trying to treat in a limited scale," he maintained.

He further said, the diarrhoeal menace has taken a sharp steep due to drought and heat.

Besides, he added, diarrhoea is also being transmitted through seasonal fruits.

Assistant Director of the hospital Dr. Asit Kumar Mallik said, the diarrhoeal outbreak is spreading due to no-rain, heat and salinity-carrying water in the municipality.

He mentioned, there are 13 beds in the diarrhoea ward; that is why, patients are treated outside.

"But we are providing highest treatment to the patients," he claimed.

He further said, there is saline crisis in the diarrhoea ward; so saline is purchased from the outside.

Oral saline and other necessary medicines are supplied from the hospital, he mentioned.







