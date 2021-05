Seventeen fire-affected families received monetary assistance at Begumganj UNO office





Seventeen fire-affected families received monetary assistance at Begumganj UNO office in Noakhali on Sunday. Each of the families received a cheque worth Tk 15,000. Upazila Parishad Chairman Shamsur Rahman Nazu and UNO Samsun Nahar were present at the distribution programme. photo: observer