Corona isolation centre opens in Feni Jail

FENI, May 23: A 45-bed corona isolation centre in the district jail has been inaugurated on Sunday.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, MP, inaugurated the isolation centre at noon through video-conferencing. Secretary of Security Services Division of the Home Ministry Md Mokabbir Hossain and Inspector General of Prisons Brigadier General Md Mominur Rahman Mamun attended the programme as special guests.

Nizam Uddin Hazari, MP, Deputy Inspector General of Prison Fazlul Haque, Feni Deputy Commissioner Md Wahiduzzaman, Superintend of Police Khandaker Nurunnabi, Civil Surgeon Dr Rafiqus Saleheen and Feni Municipality Mayor Nazrul Islam Swapon Miaji, among others, were present at the programme.







