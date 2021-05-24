IAEA access to images of Iran nuclear sites would cease

DUBAI, May 23: A three-month monitoring deal between Tehran and the United Nations nuclear watchdog expired on Saturday, Iran's parliament speaker told the country's state TV on Sunday, adding that access to images of nuclear sites would cease.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, is to hold a news conference on Sunday afternoon. He is in talks with Iran on extending the monitoring arrangement which could have an impact on negotiations between Tehran and six powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, the IAEA said.

"From May 22 and with the end of the three-month agreement, the agency will have no access to data collected by cameras inside the nuclear facilities agreed under the agreement," state TV quoted Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf as saying. -REUTERS