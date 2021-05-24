Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 May, 2021, 4:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

IAEA access to images of Iran nuclear sites would cease

Published : Monday, 24 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

DUBAI, May 23: A three-month monitoring deal between Tehran and the United Nations nuclear watchdog expired on Saturday, Iran's parliament speaker told the country's state TV on Sunday, adding that access to images of nuclear sites would cease.
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, is to hold a news conference on Sunday afternoon. He is in talks with Iran on extending the monitoring arrangement which could have an impact on negotiations between Tehran and six powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, the IAEA said.
"From May 22 and with the end of the three-month agreement, the agency will have no access to data collected by cameras inside the nuclear facilities agreed under the agreement," state TV quoted Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf as saying.    -REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IAEA access to images of Iran nuclear sites would cease
Nepal oppns to move court against parliament dissolution
Shamed BBC journo apologises over Diana interview
EU denounces electoral body plan to dissolve Suu Kyi party
This aerial view shows lava flowing near Goma, on May 23
US considered nuclear strike on China over Taiwan in 1958: report
21 runners dead as extreme weather hits China
China invading Bhutan in a gradually, stealthily: Report


Latest News
Missing DU student’s body found at hospital morgue
Focus on black fungus as it adds to woes, says DGHS
Hasan urges journalists to work imbued with spirit of Liberation War
75,000 volunteers ready to deal with possible cyclone 'Yash' disasters
Only 3.64 lakh 'Covishield' vaccine doses left for 14 lakh people
ILO lauds progress in RMG sector
Control room to monitor cyclone Yaas opens
Political scientist Dr Zillur Rahman Khan dies in USA
Low turns into depression, maximum wind speed 50kph
Mehidy, Mushfiqur star as Bangladesh win series-opener
Most Read News
Obituary
City News
Cyclone gathering strength
Moral education: Looking beyond present context
It's time to re-open educational institutions
5 injured in Sonargaon factory gas leak fire
Destroy aedes-breeding puddles or face penalty, warns LGRD minister
Prospects of MFIs for economic development of migrant families
Khaled Mahmud tests C-19 positive
Israeli internal politics causes bloodshed of Palestinians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft