Shamed BBC journo apologises over Diana interview

LONDON, May 23: Martin Bashir, the BBC journalist who tricked princess Diana into giving an explosive interview, on Sunday apologised to Princes William and Harry, but said claims linking his actions to her death were "unreasonable".

A report by retired senior judge John Dyson published on Thursday found that Bashir commissioned faked bank statements that falsely suggested some of Diana's closest aides were being paid by the security services to keep tabs on her.

Bashir, 58, then showed them to Diana's brother Charles Spencer in a successful bid to convince him to arrange a meeting between himself and Diana and earn her trust. Bashir told the Sunday Times he was "deeply sorry" to Diana's sons Prince William and Prince Harry. "I never wanted to harm Diana in any way and I don't believe we did," he told the paper. -AFP





