This aerial view shows lava flowing near Goma, on May 23, after a volcanic eruption of Mount Nyiragongo, that sends thousands fleeing during the night in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. A river of boiling lava from the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo has came to a halt outside Goma, sparing the city in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Five people were killed in related accidents. Photo : Reuters