Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 May, 2021, 4:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

China invading Bhutan in a gradually, stealthily: Report

Published : Monday, 24 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

BEIJING, May 23: China has been gradually and stealthily invading its tiny neighbour Bhutan for years now, reveals new research findings. A paper published by journal Foreign Policy stated that China has built an entire town, replete with roads, a power plant, two CPC buildings, a communications base, military and police outposts and a warehouse, almost 8 kilometres into Bhutan, reported the Australian news, site news.com.au.
In early April, the Chinese welcomed a delegation of international visitors to the city of Kunming in Yunnan province, which discussed China's mountainous southern border, which lies uninhabited and sports wild terrain.
With a population of just 800,000 compared to China's 1.4 billion, "there is little Bhutan can do" but watch as Beijing takes large gulps of its territory, the research paper states.
"This involves a strategy that is more provocative than anything China has done on its land borders in the past," wrote Robert Barnett in Foreign Policy earlier this month.
The largely Buddhist Bhutanese have much in common with the people of Tibet which now lies within China. But diplomatically and economically, the government in Thimphu has closer links to India and Beijing doesn't even have an embassy in Bhutan.
That Bhutan and China can't agree where their 470 km common border lies is nothing new. By some accounts Beijing claims 12 per cent of the territory governed by Thimphu. The recent meeting in Kunming was the 25th the two nations have held concerning the frontier.
China has long built roads into these disputed territories. But building a whole town within the internationally recognised territory of another nation, even if that territory is disputed, is striking, reported news.com.au.    -ANI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IAEA access to images of Iran nuclear sites would cease
Nepal oppns to move court against parliament dissolution
Shamed BBC journo apologises over Diana interview
EU denounces electoral body plan to dissolve Suu Kyi party
This aerial view shows lava flowing near Goma, on May 23
US considered nuclear strike on China over Taiwan in 1958: report
21 runners dead as extreme weather hits China
China invading Bhutan in a gradually, stealthily: Report


Latest News
Missing DU student’s body found at hospital morgue
Focus on black fungus as it adds to woes, says DGHS
Hasan urges journalists to work imbued with spirit of Liberation War
75,000 volunteers ready to deal with possible cyclone 'Yash' disasters
Only 3.64 lakh 'Covishield' vaccine doses left for 14 lakh people
ILO lauds progress in RMG sector
Control room to monitor cyclone Yaas opens
Political scientist Dr Zillur Rahman Khan dies in USA
Low turns into depression, maximum wind speed 50kph
Mehidy, Mushfiqur star as Bangladesh win series-opener
Most Read News
Obituary
City News
Cyclone gathering strength
Moral education: Looking beyond present context
It's time to re-open educational institutions
5 injured in Sonargaon factory gas leak fire
Destroy aedes-breeding puddles or face penalty, warns LGRD minister
Prospects of MFIs for economic development of migrant families
Khaled Mahmud tests C-19 positive
Israeli internal politics causes bloodshed of Palestinians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft