China invading Bhutan in a gradually, stealthily: Report

BEIJING, May 23: China has been gradually and stealthily invading its tiny neighbour Bhutan for years now, reveals new research findings. A paper published by journal Foreign Policy stated that China has built an entire town, replete with roads, a power plant, two CPC buildings, a communications base, military and police outposts and a warehouse, almost 8 kilometres into Bhutan, reported the Australian news, site news.com.au.

In early April, the Chinese welcomed a delegation of international visitors to the city of Kunming in Yunnan province, which discussed China's mountainous southern border, which lies uninhabited and sports wild terrain.

With a population of just 800,000 compared to China's 1.4 billion, "there is little Bhutan can do" but watch as Beijing takes large gulps of its territory, the research paper states.

"This involves a strategy that is more provocative than anything China has done on its land borders in the past," wrote Robert Barnett in Foreign Policy earlier this month.

The largely Buddhist Bhutanese have much in common with the people of Tibet which now lies within China. But diplomatically and economically, the government in Thimphu has closer links to India and Beijing doesn't even have an embassy in Bhutan.

That Bhutan and China can't agree where their 470 km common border lies is nothing new. By some accounts Beijing claims 12 per cent of the territory governed by Thimphu. The recent meeting in Kunming was the 25th the two nations have held concerning the frontier.

China has long built roads into these disputed territories. But building a whole town within the internationally recognised territory of another nation, even if that territory is disputed, is striking, reported news.com.au. -ANI







