Children gather around a tent that Nazmy al-Dahdouh, a 70-year-old Palestinian man has set up on top of the ruins of his home, destroyed in recent Israeli air strikes in Gaza city, on May 23. Gazans tried to piece back their lives, after a devastating 11-day conflict with Israel that killed more than 200 people and made thousands homeless in the impoverished Palestinian enclave. photo : AFP