Monday, 24 May, 2021, 4:02 AM
Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound

UNSC calls for ‘full adherence’ to Gaza ceasefire

Published : Monday, 24 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

JERUSALEM, May 23: Dozens of Jewish settlers, flanked by heavily armed Israeli special forces, stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem in the early morning, hours after Palestinian worshippers were beaten and assaulted by Israeli police, according to the Islamic authority overseeing the site.
Citing witnesses, Palestinian news agency WAFA said Israeli police had earlier on Sunday assaulted Palestinian worshippers who were performing dawn prayers at the mosque and "excessively beat" them in order to make way for Israeli Jewish settlers to storm the compound - Islam's third-holiest site.
Israeli police also increased restrictions at the gates leading to Al-Aqsa, barring worshippers under the age of 45 from entering the mosque. The ancient marble-and-stone compound - known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif - houses Al-Aqsa Mosque and the 7th-century Dome of the Rock.
Hoda Abdel-Hamid, reporting form Damascus Gate in occupied East Jerusalem said the makeup of those visitors are usually Jewish settlers or Israelis that are "far-right leaning or ultra-nationalists".
Meanwhile, the UN Security Council on Saturday called for "full adherence to the ceasefire" in the conflict between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in its first statement since violence erupted on May 10. Security Council members also stressed "the immediate need for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population, particularly in Gaza." The statement received backing from the US delegation -- which had blocked earlier drafts -- only after the removal of a paragraph condemning the violence, a sensitive issue since it raised the question of blame.
An earlier draft said that "Security Council members condemned all acts of violence against civilians, including acts of terror, as well as acts of provocation, incitement and destruction." That draft also "expressed concern about the tensions and violence in east Jerusalem, especially in and around the holy sites, and urged for the respect of the historic status quo at the holy sites."    -REUTERS


