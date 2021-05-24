Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 May, 2021, 4:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Top four rivals set for dramatic finish to Premier League season

Published : Monday, 24 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

Supporters light flares after Atletico Madrid won the Spanish Liga Championship title on May 22, 2021 in Madrid. photo: AFP

Supporters light flares after Atletico Madrid won the Spanish Liga Championship title on May 22, 2021 in Madrid. photo: AFP

LONDON, MAY 23: Liverpool, Chelsea and Leicester will stage a thrilling battle to finish in the Premier League's top four as the English top-flight season comes to a dramatic conclusion on Sunday.
Heading into the final round of fixtures, just one point separates third placed Chelsea, fourth placed Liverpool and Leicester in fifth.
With the top four guaranteed a lucrative berth in next season's Champions League, the stakes could not be any higher.
Champions Manchester City and second placed Manchester United are already certain to finish in the top four, leaving two places on offer.
Chelsea, one point above Liverpool and Leicester, will clinch third place if they win at Aston Villa.
Deposed champions Liverpool can salvage a difficult, injury-plagued season by nailing down fourth place when they host Crystal Palace.
To do that, Jurgen Klopp's team, ahead of Leicester on goal difference, must match the FA Cup winners' result against Tottenham at the King Power Stadium.
Liverpool have a goal difference of +24 and Leicester are on +20, meaning a Reds victory against Palace should be enough barring a remarkable goal spree from Brendan Rodgers' team.
Having won seven of their last nine games, Liverpool are expected to finish the job and Klopp insists the pressure of the tense finale won't be a problem.
"I can't remember a season when it didn't go to the wire because it was pretty much a final or we had to fight to the last match day for qualification for the Champions League," Klopp said.
"Even at Dortmund it was like this, at Mainz it was to stay in the league or when we got promoted.
"I am really used to stress until the last match day."
Around 10,000 Liverpool fans will be inside Anfield after a season played almost entirely behind closed doors because of the coronavirus.
Those supporters have missed a rollercoaster campaign that saw Liverpool fall eight points adrift of fourth place in mid-March before a run of 23 points from the past 27 hauled them back into contention.
"What did we do? We found stability, created confidence again or got it back, scored goals in the right moments and conceded less, that helped as well," Klopp said.
Chelsea seized control of their top four destiny with a crucial 2-1 win against Leicester on Tuesday.
Thomas Tuchel's team could also qualify for the Champions League if they beat Manchester City in the final of this season's tournament on May 29.
Tuchel, who has revived Chelsea since replacing the sacked Frank Lampard in January, has no fear of the inevitable criticism if the Blues fall out of the top four.
"Honestly, it was the maximum target to reach the top four this season," Tuchel said.
"But I know what you're speaking of, and I will not hide. You don't have to be a genius, I know what can happen if we lose.
"Of course you can lose any match in football but listen, there's a big difference between fear and danger."
Leicester potentially face heartbreak for a second successive season after missing out last year due to a final-day defeat by Manchester United.
Although they won the FA Cup for the first time with their final triumph against Chelsea on May 15, Leicester's defeat at Stamford Bridge three days later may prove decisive.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Top four rivals set for dramatic finish to Premier League season
Emotional Suarez thanks Atletico for rescuing him from Barcelona
Ronaldo 'still a Juve player,' insists Pirlo before crunch finale
Atletico upset the odds to beat Real Madrid and Barca again
Atletico fans defy pandemic by celebrating title triumph
Russell congratulates archery team
No doubt over Bangladesh-Sri Lanka ODI series
GM Niaz shares 3rd position


Latest News
Missing DU student’s body found at hospital morgue
Focus on black fungus as it adds to woes, says DGHS
Hasan urges journalists to work imbued with spirit of Liberation War
75,000 volunteers ready to deal with possible cyclone 'Yash' disasters
Only 3.64 lakh 'Covishield' vaccine doses left for 14 lakh people
ILO lauds progress in RMG sector
Control room to monitor cyclone Yaas opens
Political scientist Dr Zillur Rahman Khan dies in USA
Low turns into depression, maximum wind speed 50kph
Mehidy, Mushfiqur star as Bangladesh win series-opener
Most Read News
Obituary
City News
Cyclone gathering strength
Moral education: Looking beyond present context
It's time to re-open educational institutions
5 injured in Sonargaon factory gas leak fire
Destroy aedes-breeding puddles or face penalty, warns LGRD minister
Prospects of MFIs for economic development of migrant families
Khaled Mahmud tests C-19 positive
Israeli internal politics causes bloodshed of Palestinians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft