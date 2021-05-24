Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 May, 2021, 4:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ronaldo 'still a Juve player,' insists Pirlo before crunch finale

Published : Monday, 24 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

Ronaldo 'still a Juve player,' insists Pirlo before crunch finale

Ronaldo 'still a Juve player,' insists Pirlo before crunch finale

MILAN, MAY 23: Cristiano Ronaldo remains very much a Juventus player, coach Andrea Pirlo insisted Saturday with the Portuguese star's future in doubt going into the final game of the season.
Juve's Champions League hopes are no longer in their hands as they head for 11th-placed Bologna needing a win and hoping rivals Napoli and AC Milan slip up.
However, Pirlo does not believe that the game will be Ronaldo's final one with the club if they fail to qualify for elite European football.
"No, I see him still in the 'Bianconero' jersey and focused," Pirlo told a pre-match press conference.
"He proved it the other night, sacrificing himself because he wanted to win the Coppa Italia.
"I see him focused on tomorrow, then there's time to discuss the rest."
Juve's nine-year title run was ended by Inter Milan and failure to qualify for the Champions League would be a financial blow.
The competition is worth on average 80 million euros ($94 million) a season to teams.
Failure to qualify would make Ronaldo's annual salary of 31 million euros a year difficult to sustain.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was recruited in 2018 from Real Madrid to help Juventus win the title after two lost finals in 2015 and 2017.
The 36-year-old is the top scorer in the competition with 134 goals.
In the meantime, Ronaldo is set to become the first player to finish the season top scorer in three major leagues -- England, Spain, and Italy.
He has scored 28 goals so far, six more than Inter's Romelu Lukaku and Atalanta's Luis Muriel.
Meanwhile Pirlo also insisted the match would not decide his own future after an erratic first season, during which he won two trophies.
"I don't think the club will decide my future based on what happens tomorrow," said the 42-year-old.
"They have an idea of what has worked and what has not worked this season. You don't make decisions just by looking at one last game."
But he warned: "We really believe in it, we were dead after Milan (defeat) but the results, ours and those of others, allowed us to get back on their feet."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Top four rivals set for dramatic finish to Premier League season
Emotional Suarez thanks Atletico for rescuing him from Barcelona
Ronaldo 'still a Juve player,' insists Pirlo before crunch finale
Atletico upset the odds to beat Real Madrid and Barca again
Atletico fans defy pandemic by celebrating title triumph
Russell congratulates archery team
No doubt over Bangladesh-Sri Lanka ODI series
GM Niaz shares 3rd position


Latest News
Missing DU student’s body found at hospital morgue
Focus on black fungus as it adds to woes, says DGHS
Hasan urges journalists to work imbued with spirit of Liberation War
75,000 volunteers ready to deal with possible cyclone 'Yash' disasters
Only 3.64 lakh 'Covishield' vaccine doses left for 14 lakh people
ILO lauds progress in RMG sector
Control room to monitor cyclone Yaas opens
Political scientist Dr Zillur Rahman Khan dies in USA
Low turns into depression, maximum wind speed 50kph
Mehidy, Mushfiqur star as Bangladesh win series-opener
Most Read News
Obituary
City News
Cyclone gathering strength
Moral education: Looking beyond present context
It's time to re-open educational institutions
5 injured in Sonargaon factory gas leak fire
Destroy aedes-breeding puddles or face penalty, warns LGRD minister
Prospects of MFIs for economic development of migrant families
Khaled Mahmud tests C-19 positive
Israeli internal politics causes bloodshed of Palestinians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft